City council starts new year

The first Gettysburg city council meeting of 2019 got underway with the swearing-in of a new council member.

Mayor Bill Wuttke administered the oath of office to Philip Nagel on Monday, Jan. 7. Nagel was appointed to represent Ward Two

DOT

A representative with the SD Department of Transportation met with the council for questions and considerations in the utilization of Mannston and Court Streets and Old US 83 as a diversion during the construction of US 212 through town in order to help with public safety and expedite construction. He was looking for council support for a block closure during construction. When asked when the project will start and how long it will take, the answer was “to be determined,” with the DOT’s best guess, based on the length and complexity of the project, being a season and a half for the construction time frame. The goal is to build the diversion in 2020, and have it in place a year before Gettysburg urban construction would start in 2021. Gettysburg’s project is scheduled to be let in the fall of 2020.

They would work to accommodate businesses via streets that the city thinks could handle the traffic. They would not allow trucks unless the city believed the streets could handle it. All the signing will be on the DOT. They are also meeting with the county commission, and met with the hospital and firehall representatives and they all believe it can be made to work, although it was acknowledged there will be hurdles but they will work through them.

Traffic will be diverted, and it was commented by the DOT representative that drivers will avoid construction intentionally. Mayor Wuttke talked about another community that went from the four to three lane road and because of the rerouted traffic, a C-store lost 20 percent of their business and have never gotten it back. He was told people are avoiding it because of the three lane, slowing them up, and they got used to going other routes and they just never came back.

There was also concern about letting businesses know about the access changes and possible ways to provide off-highway access to the property.

EMT

Beth Hamburger represented the ambulance crew and told the council they bought an iPad for the second ambulance, saying there is a laptop in one, and they want to be able to use a “hot spot” to start reports on transfers because their reporting system is internet based. She was requesting the city pay for the monthly cost of the hot spot internet service, which could range from $10 to $12 per month. There is around $150,000 in the ambulance budget, with $50,000 put away each year, and Hamburger asked the council what their feeling is about looking to replace the 1999 ambulance. It has 75,000 miles on it, and a new one would be around $180,000.

She said they would like to get a new stair chair for the second ambulance, which is guessed around $20,000.

She said they also really like the new scoop and would like another. With new protocols, they will rarely be using boards.

She informed the council that the new EMT class is starting with nine students, two from Gettysburg, four from Onida, and three from Hoven. The Gettysburg students will be reimbursed the cost of the class depending on successful completion and participation with the ambulance service.

There was discussion about a security camera at the fire and rescue hall for the ambulance. The fire department did not want cameras internally, but would be fine with them on the outside of the building, and they did not see a need for them inside of the building. The EMTs would like a camera inside at the ambulance bay. It was also discussed changing the access code to gain entrance to the building.

Hamburger told the council that nurses have requested IV equipment be included in the ambulance. Council member Fran Van Bockel talked about having that equipment available when she worked as a nurse at the hospital and went on ambulance runs. She asked if the hospital would provide that, since it outdates and can be expensive for the ambulance to have on hand. The council will gather more information regarding that.

Animal ordinance

Chief of Police David Mogard said he talked to the city attorney Michael Larson about an ordinance that will not allow deadly, inhumane traps in town. Council member Dawn Nagel said that would also fall under the cruelty to animals version that is already in existence, but it would clarify and support the existing ordinance.

There was also talk about parking causing congestion on some of the streets in town.

Library building

A report was presented on the old library building located downtown, which is being renovated for office space for the police department. Cleaning has been done, but there were three new items found in the inspection, one of which could cause problems to the immune system, which was basically described as “black mold.” Maintenance supervisor Russell Anderson told the council that several of the problems had been addressed since that inspection was done. He said it smelled musty, but there was no mold in the ceiling tiles. Air conditioning and duct work is in place, but a furnace is needed. There is still some work that needs to be done on the outside that can’t be done until spring. Recommendations from the inspector were read to the council. It was decided to advertise for bids for a furnace.

Police report

Chief Mogard gave his monthly report to the council, which included 37 warnings, 14 citations, three ambulance assists, two accidents, one arrest, four sheriff assists, 76 calls for service, and four parking tickets for snow removal. He provided a list of possible sign changes for the spring.

There was a complaint from one person who got the text alert to move vehicles for snow clearance, but said in the past 20 years they never got a ticket so thought it would be okay to leave the vehicle parked in the street in the way of the snow plows. It was agreed that ample warning was given. Council member Kelly Archer commented that the communication for the snow removal was good, since it was in the paper, on social media, and text messaged, so lots of communication was used. He also said he was asked about a yield sign that was changed to a stop sign. D. Nagel questioned what the legal ramifications were to changing a sign and if they have the authority to change signs. Chief Mogard said the city has the authority to make a sign more strict, but not more lenient. For example, a yield sign can be changed to a stop sign, but not from a stop to a yield. The new signs in town were federally mandated. It was commented that people are creatures of habit, so will need to learn to watch for the new signs and changes. The council is aware that signs were changed, and will address it when they know what the legal ramifications are.

Maintenance report

Anderson talked about the airport and card service for fuel. Auditor Sheila Schatz gave a report on other airports and what they are using for the service. She explained charges and fees from the different companies.

Anderson said that he was contacted by Vaughn Larson who did some work on a water line to his building and asked to be reimbursed by the city, saying the city provides water to the curb stop on new construction. No curb stop was located, so a new one was put in place on the existing building. It was acknowledged that opening it up from the street would have been more costly to the city. The digging was done to locate a curb stop that was not found, so a new one was put in place. It was also commented that there has been confusion with water lines on the east side of town. It was agreed that the city should pay for the work on the curb stop.

Auditor report

Auditor Schatz asked for a motion to approve publishing salaries in the newspaper. She also presented the NECOG agreement dues, which was approved by the council.

Year end financial statement report was discussed and who can do that, in addition to the audit.

The board moved into executive session to discuss personnel.

Following executive session, the board motioned to give a 75 cent raise to the finance officer.

Roundtable

Kara Williams from the Gettysburg-Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation updated the council on the bakery. Since it has been closed, they are working with the NECOG revolving loan fund to see if they can get the deeds to the building and eliminate a long foreclosure process. The previous owner left quickly, but the building is winterized, and everything is okay inside the building.

She also told council that texting done by the city to make people aware of moving vehicles for snow removal was great, and joked that she did not get the nationwide text test message from the president, but she did get the text from the Gettysburg Police Department.

She was asked about the Medicine Rock Cafe building, and said that was also winterized and it is going through some legal proceedings, and hopefully things will be happening with the business in the spring.

Chief Mogard said that due to an incident over the weekend and some damage done to the inside of the squad car, he ordered some caging for the windows in the passenger side for prisoners. A transport ended with the prisoner breaking plexiglass.

P. Nagel asked how the lights are turned on at the airport, and if they were keyed by the pilot or done on a time. He was told both ways.

The meeting was adjourned. The minutes are published on page 12 of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and www.sdpublicnotices.com. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the city finance office.

-Molly McRoberts