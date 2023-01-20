City council waives fees for access to evidence disc

The Gettysburg City Council took steps during the Jan. 9 meeting to provide easier access to those who may need copies of video evidence through the local police department.

Lilli Cronin Storer, Deputy States Attorney for Potter County, met with the council asking that they waive fees to access video provided on an evidence disc, which is currently available through the local police department at a charge of $10. She said that the police department provides video evidence through an online portal, however not every defendant has access to internet service.

She told the board that she has had conversations with Chief of Police Dave Mogard about ways to provide access to the evidence which is constitutionally entitled to a defendant. It was suggested by Chief Mogard that she burn the discs, or the cost should come out of the State’s Attorney budget. She went on to explain that the county does not charge to provide video evidence.

She told the council that every crime is a big deal and when it is necessary to use the court, she wanted it to be very clear about the obligation to provide access to the video evidence. She also said the public would be much better served to have access to the information available at no cost. She told the council that often the cases involved situations of poverty, and currently they don’t have a system in place for the access and she would like everything with the process of preserving evidence be through the police department. It was believed that the cost per disc could be considerably lower to the department, and no cost to the defendant or legal counsel.

Cronin helped to clarify by explaining that individuals, or their legal counsel, are automatically entitled to all eidence at the point when adversarial judicial proceedings are instigated by the state. That access was being provided via an online platform that required both internet access and an e-mail to send the link. Many of the defendants in Potter County represent themselves without an attorney and do not have reliable computer access, private computer access, or email accounts. Since video evidence can be some of the most reliable evidence for providing a narrative of the event, its importance to the defense cannot be understated.

However, there is no constitutional entitlement to the materials if charges are never filed or pursued by the state, so not everyone who has an interaction with the police can obtain video.

For example, if a car is stopped, but only a warning is given, there is no right to have a copy or view the video. Similarly, if someone is requesting a video for an insurance claim or other type of civil lawsuit, it is not uncommon for the police to charge a nominal fee.

For most people charged with a crime, nothing will change. However, for the small number of people who do not have the same resources and advantages in life, it removes a barrier to obtaining information they have a right to know.

After a brief discussion, the council motioned to remove the fee.

