City council welcomes new member at meeting

The first order of business during the August meeting of the Gettysburg city council was to give the oath of office to the new alderman representing Ward 1, Brad Frost. He was sworn in by Mayor Bill Wuttke on Wednesday, Aug. 7 during the meeting which was rescheduled from Monday due to activities at the Potter County Fair.

Hospital project

Robert Sheckler of the Avera Gettysburg Hospital inquired about the purchase of the city police station next to the hospital for $1. Attorney Michael Larson will do a title search on the property. The city council declared the property surplus in order to move forward.

Sheckler said the ground-breaking ceremony for the new hospital will be held on Monday, Sept. 9. He said this fall after the ground-breaking, Avera is acquiring the Rural Health Care clinic as of Oct. 1, and the clinic will then be torn down and moved into the hospital for the duration of the build. The helicopter pad will also be temporarily moved to the airport during construction.

Ambulance

Beth Hamburger from the city’s ambulance crew said they will be hiring Samantha Shaw as an EMT, who passed her testing. Hamburger told the council that last year they had 120 ambulance calls, and they were already over 90 calls so far this year. She said they are doing more transfers and more airport pick ups for the flight crew, and said they had one week with 12 calls that weren’t all transfers. She also talked about how to get the Avera CareFlight plan, and added that they are reciprocal between Avera and Sanford, and recommended getting that insurance for families. She said it is available by request through the local hospital.

Tree trimming

The mayor talked about trees at the park that need trimming. A bid of $15,000 was given to the city, but it was suggested to reach out to another tree removal business to be fair. It was decided to hold the project and ask the business if they are interested in putting in a bid to save time on advertising for two weeks, and will discuss it again at the Aug. 19 budget meeting.

Liquor license

Carl Hawkinson put in an application for a retail on-sale liquor license at the Westside Firehouse. City finance officer Sheila Schatz told the council that she drew up a contract with the help of the city attorney to prorate the cost of the license through the end of the year, and create a new ordinance which would provide a restaurant license which the Firehouse would change to at the end of the year. The restaurant license requires over 60 percent of the business income from food along with other stipulations, and there is no limitation to the number of restaurant licenses provided for the city. Hawkinson asked that a liquor license be available in time for the Sturgis Rally traffic, so it is being transferred from the Medicine Rock, and will be renewed at the end of the year with the new restaurant license.

Property available for sale

Council member Kelly Archer said it was brought to his attention that someone would like to buy a lot from economic development to put up a feed warehouse. Kara Williams, who serves as the coordinator for the Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation, explained that the industrial park on the west side of town was formed back in the Governor Jacklow era, and it was originally put in place for job creation. Her board had briefly discussed it and their concern was the job creation component. The person interested in buying the property had not met with the economic development board yet. Archer said the person isn’t interested in borrowing money, but just wants to bring a business to town and buy the lot.

Williams said that the information she was given reported that he wants to put up a warehouse that, right now, would only create one job. Archer asked the size of the building and what it would add to the tax rolls, saying that “it’s all economic development, whether it’s one job or it’s 10 jobs,” and laughed that the town hasn’t had too many people come to town saying they have money and want to build. Williams agreed with that, but the board’s concern is that they need to have a meeting to discuss the project, because they don’t want to just put another warehouse out there and want to make sure that there really will be job creation. She added that they have not seen a full plan for the project, but they are open to the discussion and trying to accommodate a schedule so he can talk to the board.

Police report

Chief of Police Dave Mogard reported that during July the police department made one arrest, 14 citations, 29 warnings, assisted sheriff’s department three times, had 86 calls for service, and currently they are working on five cases.

He sent out four letters for grass or tree ordinances, made five contacts, and has contacted the city’s attorney regarding the downtown Vail building after sending five letters over four years and asked if the board would like to have an end date in place to have it taken down. Council member Fran Van Bockel said she saw that items were being removed from the building, and council member Dawn Nagel suggested that they talk to the owner since she is taking steps toward the removal, and find out what her plans are for a down time, which would give a guideline to the city attorney. Council member Philip Nagel asked if that completion date isn’t met, does that mean the city then takes steps to own the property. D. Nagel said that at one point they were told that the cost for demolition was around $60,000, so the city needs to be prepared to take on the cost of the demolition project, which is a concern. Due to the asbestos, a shared wall, the old brick construction, and other concerns, the cost to tear it down is significant and it appears there is no good way to tear the building down. Maintenance superintendent Russell Anderson interjected that eventually, Mother Nature is going to do it, and then there will be no control over when, where, or how it comes down. Council member Brad Frost commented that if the building was acquired and torn down by the city, they should be prepared to tear the whole main street down because eventually other buildings on the block may follow.

It was decided that a conversation needs to be had with the building owner to find out what the plans are for the demolition project, and invite her to the next meeting.*

Chief Mogard said the animal clinic was held with lower numbers and he did have some say they would have liked the city available for animal tags at the same time. D. Nagel also pointed out that some animals are on a two year rabies vaccine so there will be high and low numbers attending the clinic, depending on the year.

He asked if the city would consider adding the flight insurance that was discussed earlier as a benefit for the city employees. It was decided to provide that for employees and steps were taken to make that happen.

He also talked about three vehicle impounds, which led to a discussion about an area at the airport that could be secured for that use. It was decided to put a gate in place between buildings to provide the impound space, and a daily storage fee will be determined.

Archer asked about citations and what is being done about parking tickets, and heard of several people complaining about getting parking tickets. Chief Mogard said there have only been two parking tickets issued at that time and they are $25 a piece, and cited a 48 hour parking ordinance. Archer asked if his camper trailer needed to be moved every 48 hours to be legal, and was told that it is, according to ordinance.

City maintenance

Anderson is a board member of the Northern Plains Water District, which could be able to provide help to pay the engineering fee for the 212 project.

The primary bidder for the airport taxiway project could not get bonded so that bid was dropped, and the second bidder was $78,000 higher. Anderson was told that the state and feds have agreed to come up with additional money if the city is willing to go with the second bidder. The city will need to come up with an additional $4,000. The city decided to rescind the first bid by Morris, and move forward with the second bid by Sharps, pending the federal funding.

He said that the fuel at the airport is working well using credit cards, and since the Mobridge airport is closed, he gets calls often about availability of fuel, lodging, and car rentals.

Finance officer report

Schatz is working on the budget and a meeting was set for Monday, Aug. 19 for the first reading. The September regular meeting was moved to Wednesday, Sept. 4 due to Labor Day.

Roundtable

Council member Frost was welcomed to the group.

Williams gave an update on the Medicine Rock, saying that Necog is taking the lead and reminded that they have only had the deed since June. The price has been reduced and they are motivated to sell or lease the property. The price on the bakery building has also been reduced, and it still has the majority of the baking equipment. She also updated on lodging in Gettysburg, saying the Trail Motel is for sale, and a party is looking at the Sage Motel and is hoping to have things worked out and open by hunting season. The Gettysburg Inn and Suites is part of a 17 motel chain in the state, and the owner said he is committed to having a nice facility here.

D. Nagel talked about businesses along Hwy 212 that will need to have road signs done during the construction work through town, saying that communication has started on that project and they are asking for input.

Schatz also said that being able to accept credit cards for payments is working very well.

The meeting was adjourned.

*During a special meeting held on Monday, Aug. 19, council member Phil Nagel reported on a meeting with the property owner of the Vail building downtown. That will be reported in next week’s edition of the News.