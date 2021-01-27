City discusses improvements for zoom meetings and website

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

January 18, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on January 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland (via ZOOM). Also present was Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the January 18, 2021 proposed agenda. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained an error was found in the December 30, 2020 minutes – vouchers payable that were approved in the amount of $114,551.95 at said meeting. Discussion. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to amend the December 30, 2020 minutes – vouchers payable to read as follows: Vouchers payable are approved in the amount of $110,029.79 – (NOT $114,551.95). All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Shane Wager, IT, handed out a quote for and discussed equipment to possibly order and install in the conference room to update and improve ZOOM meetings. Discussion. Wager also offered to take over the City’s website and completely redo it similar to the school’s website and continue to maintain it, thereafter, if Council would like to up his $120.00 monthly retainer by (1) more hour. Discussion. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the purchase of said new equipment up to $2,000 to have Shane Wager, IT, install in the conference room to improve and update ZOOM meetings, and to also rebuild, update and maintain the City’s website from now on with the understanding that Wager’s monthly retainer of $120.00 will increase to $180.00 per month. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Regular meeting minutes of January 4, 2021 and special meeting minutes of January 14 and January 18, 2021 will wait to be approved at the February 1, 2021 regular council meeting, along with vouchers payable.

Schatz asked permission to publish the Notice of Public Hearing for public hearing on application for sale of alcoholic beverages for 2021 for Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine. After publication, said Notice of Public Hearing will be discussed for approval at the regular monthly council meeting on February 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to approve the publication of Notice of Public Hearing for Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained that Time Certificate #144002249 in the amount of $19,653.65 at Great Western Bank automatically renews on January 19, 2021 for another 12 months, wherein the City has a 10-day grace period to make any changes to this certificate without penalty. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve keeping Time Certificate #144002249 in the amount of $19,653.65 at Great Western Bank for another 12-month term. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Kevin Roberts of American Legal joined meeting via ZOOM for approximately 20 minutes to answer any questions Council may have regarding reviewing and/or updating ordinances through the ordinance codification process the City is going through.

Review and/or updates of current ordinances were gone through and Council discussed recommendations. Schatz will be delivering the same to Attorney Larson for review on Council’s recommendations given and then they will be discussed February 1, 2021 at regular council meeting for a motion to be given approving same, wherein Schatz will then send back to American Legal to finalize the ordinance codification process.

General Updates: None

Correspondence: None

Round Table: None

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:20PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $46.91.

-012821