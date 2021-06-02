City discusses sewer lines on 212

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

May 21, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on May 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present was Russell Anderson, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Darrell Utter, KLJ Engineering, Michael Larson, City Attorney (via ZOOM), and Molly McRoberts, Potter County News (via ZOOM).

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the May 21, 2021 proposed agenda. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal at 4:09 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 4:19 p.m.

Discussion was had on the 212 Highway Project and private sewer lines involved.

Nagel explained that currently a motion needs to be made to rescind Fischer’s motion from the May 11, 2021 meeting to advertise for bids. Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to rescind Fischer’s prior motion made at the May 11, 2021 council meeting to advertise a Notice of Bids on the rest of renovations needed to be made on private sewer lines in the remaining phases of the 212 Highway Project with sealed bids being due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 and to be opened at the regular council meeting held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for a motion to approve R&K Mechanical to replace two blocks of sewer main line that was thought to have previously been lined but are not. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve R&K Mechanical to replace two blocks of sewer main line that were discovered as not being lined in the highway from Exene to Main and from Main to Platte, those two blocks. All members present voted Aye with Roseland abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve having a special meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to look over quotes received and decide on a vendor at this time and to send out letters with contracts regarding private sewer lines and the sewer project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke stated that in the area near Kyle Hawkinson’s home, with the increase of traffic and a lot of kids in that area and the RV Park also in that area, it was asked if a yield sign can be added there. Anderson stated it is already marked to be put in and will be put in soon.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Fischer said he has had a few people comment about the radar sign out by the golf course that currently has the very bright red and blue lights flashing and that it is very obnoxious. It was asked if the lighting color flashing on the radar sign could be toned down to yellow in color instead of the very bright red and blue so is not quite so obnoxious. Anderson stated that the City had better start looking for funding for a possible new pool. Future repairs needed will cost a drastically large sum of money because all the skimmers had to be worked on this year and he is not sure that they will last after this year. It would be very costly to repair everything properly that will be needing repair. Roseland said that he had talked to the County Commissioners briefly about both ambulance and water at the fairground. The County does contribute approximately $10,000 per year towards ambulance. They have been doing this for awhile and they also contributed approximately $6,000 to Hoven. It sounds like the County is open to purchasing a new Life Pak for Gettysburg on next year’s budget. Roseland stated the Fair Board is not asking for a fire hydrant to be installed near the fairgrounds as was previously discussed. Anderson said there will be one installed in that general area in the near future anyways due to other reasons. Roseland said no details or hard numbers have been discussed as of right now, but he spoke with the County Commissioners and they would be willing to share cost to get a 2” line with a meter pit or a vault inside the fence line at the fairgrounds. Ellwanger stated a price should be researched and taken to a County Commissioners meeting and see if they are interested in contributing.

Moved by Roseland, Fischer seconded, to adjourn at 5:30 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $44.04.

-060321