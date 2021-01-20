City has Ward One alderman vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF GETTYSBURG

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:

City Council, Alderman-Ward One (1),

Three (3) year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 29, 2021, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., central time, not later than the 26th day of February 2021, or mailed by registered mail not later than the 26th day of February 2021, at 5:00 p.m. central time.

Sheila K. Schatz

Finance Officer

Published twice at the approximate cost of $$17.62.

-012121-012821