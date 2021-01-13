City holds year end meeting on Dec. 30

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

December 30, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on December 30, 2020, at 12:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM (had technical difficulty). Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel (via speaker phone), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, and Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the December 30, 2020, proposed agenda. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Agtegra – Fuel $1,763.98

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $364.96

Avera Gettysburg Hospital – Nurse Runs $1,360.00

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins. $11,011.59

Bank of the West – Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $4,178.56

B&R Truck Repair, Inc. – Streets Supplies $141.46

Cam-Wal – Lighting $22.50

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $568.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $16.48

Conradie, Susanne – Prof. Svs. $612.50

Creative Product Source – Police Supplies $338.46

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Parks, Water, Police, & Rubble Site Supplies $388.81

Dakota Radio Group – Radio Advertising $295.00

Dean’s Repair – Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance $392.97

Decker Repair & Welding – Streets Supplies $80.30

DENR – Prof. Svs. – Discharge Permit $1,500.00

Dollar General – Streets Supplies

$66.90

EasyIDCard.com – Police Supplies $34.00

Economic Development – 4th Qtr. Stipend $5,000.00

Emergency Medical Products – Ambulance Supplies $489.08

Gas-N-Goodies – Police Car Washes $27.00

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes $4,411.55

Great Western Bank – Police & Finance Office Supplies $2,317.77

Haupert, Shiann – Travel & Conf. $51.24

Heartland Pymt. Systems Monthly CC Fees $221.35

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $5,903.57

John Deere Financial Streets & Airport Supplies $1,182.61

KLJ Engineering – Airport Prof. Svs. $277.77

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups $160.00

Langer’s – Fire Dept. Supplies $8.76

Logan Electric – Lighting Supplies & Fire Dept. Rprs./Maint. $1,170.60

Marco – Finance Office Supplies $139.82

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems – Water Usage $14,701.95

Midway Parts – Snow Supplies $185.40

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $5,309.87

New Creations – Finance Office, Ambulance & Police Supplies $189.08

Northern Plains Coop – Snow Supplies $955.50

Potter County News – Finance Office & Snow Publishing $486.23

Praxair Ambulance Oxygen $348.99

Principal Financial Group Life Insurance $86.06

Riteway Business Forms Water & Finance Office Supplies $1,211.52

Schatz Electric, Inc. Streets Supplies 3,751.89

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. – Streets & Airport Supplies $303.53

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing $30.00

SD One Call – One Calls $8.40

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,817.68

Servall – Rugs $211.57

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $218.96

Stryker – Ambulance Machinery & Equip. $35,350.36

True Value – Streets, Animal Control, & Finance Office Supplies $166.31

US Postmaster – Water Bills Postage $174.42

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $1,055.17

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones & Amb. Equip. $400.28

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT/Retainer $120.00

WEX Bank- Fuel $351.86

TOTAL CHECKS $114,551.95

Moved by Archer, Frost seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve Resolution 2020-12-30 Contingency Transfer in the total amount of $7,925.00. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz addressed the Council at the December 7, 2020 meeting with the need for a Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance of the 2020 budget for the Airport Taxilane Project in the amount of $95,000 to properly show monies moving out to pay invoices currently billed to us that we will be getting reimbursed back from Federal 90% and back from State 5% due to having the grant, in which the FAA Closeout Report is awaiting review by SDDOT Aeronautics and upon approval, the final grant reimbursement will be made to the City.

Revenue: 101-10100

Cash 95,000

Expense:

101-43500-43300

Airport Taxilane Project 95,000

Section 2.

Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash

First reading and motion approving the same was completed at the December 7, 2020 meeting. Second reading of Ordinance #2020-12-7 Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance in the total amount of $95,000.00 was had with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye.

Anderson gave maintenance report on the 212 Highway Project. An email and estimate from Todd Goldsmith of KLJ Engineering was provided in each Council member’s packets showing a total cost estimate of $502,030.00 which did not include contingency or engineering which Goldsmith estimates each at another 10%. Discussion.

Roseland asked Anderson if they had been doing some work on a couple of fire hydrants or if they had been exercising a few of them. Anderson stated there were a couple of hydrants the firemen found that were not working properly and those have been taken care of.

A motion for an automatic supplement on the fire department budget was discussed.

Motion Automatic Budget Supplement – Fire Department – 101-42200

Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Archer, to approve an automatic budget supplement in the total amount of $8,575.53 as per SDCL 9-21-9.1 from the following account for Federal Grant Revenue received (COVID Relief Fund $8,575.53) 101-33100 to be expended in the Fire Department (Machinery & Equipment – radios) 101-42200-43400. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

A motion for an automatic supplement on the ambulance budget was re-discussed:

Motion Automatic Budget Supplement – Ambulance – 101-44600

Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Ellwanger, to amend and approve an automatic budget supplement in the total amount of $39,053.61 as per SDCL 9-21-9.1 from the following account for Federal Grant Revenue received (Ambulance Stimulus Grant $3,703.25 & COVID Relief Fund $35,350.36) 101-33100 to be expended in the Ambulance Department (Supplies) 101-44600-42610 and (Machinery & Equipment – Lucas Compression System & Lifepak) 101-44600-43400. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that Anderson recently made a change in the airport fuel which AvGas is now at $4.10 per gallon and Jet-A is at $3.00 per gallon.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the following building permit:

• Building Permit: Tony Larson – 122 Hilltop Drive – New Unattached Garage

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moving Permits: None

Demolition Permits: None

Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 12:20 PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Abstained, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 12:45 PM.

Due to an oversite involving previous commitments, moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to update and approve Chief of Police, Dave Mogard’s wages to $23.90 per hour. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Due to an oversite involving previous commitments, moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to update and approve Police Officer, Shiann Haupert’s wages to $19.83 per hour. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Due to an oversite involving previous commitments, moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to update and approve Finance Officer, Sheila Schatz’ wages to $19.00 per hour. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Nay, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: November Checking/Savings Reconciliations; Check Detail Register Report; A Thank You is going out thanking Doug Quiett for donations he made to the City; New Ambulance Graphics;

Round Table: Nagel asked if someone could be hired to polish the tiles in the Fire Hall meeting room. Mayor Wuttke will give Don Frost a call regarding the same. Ellwanger stated he wanted to clarify that from the December 7, 2020 meeting, the one-half Christmas bonuses awarded to maintenance staff were a correct amount and was due to not having CDLs completed by end-of-year. VanBockel would like to ask the Council to look into and consider getting a ZOOM program similar to what the school has whereas it is HIPPA compliant and where Council member’s who are attending the meetings via ZOOM may participate in Executive Session. VanBockel explained there is a ZOOM program 5.2 she would ask that research be done and reported on. Archer commented that he would like Council to also consider upgrading the microphone sound system in the conference room as well as possibly look into a flat screen television to mount on the wall for the purpose of ZOOM meetings due to the probability of there being further ZOOM meetings for a period of time in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Schatz explained that Shane Wager is already looking into a new microphone sound system and she can have him also do the research into the cost of changing to a ZOOM 5.2 program as well as a wall-mounted flat screen television and will report on it at the February meeting. Mogard informed he handed out information on the radar sign through the Highway Safety Grant. Mogard also asked for research to be done regarding if a City employee can donate vacation and/or sick leave time they may have accrued over to another City employee who may be having medical difficulty, etc., and are in need. Mogard would like to discuss this at the January 4, 2021 meeting further.

Moved by Nagel, Frost seconded, motion to adjourn at 12:50PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

ATTEST:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

WITNESS:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

