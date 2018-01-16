City of Gettysburg 2018 salary listing

2018 Salary Listing

Below is the listing of Salaries for the start of the new year of 2018 for publication per SDCL 6-1-10:

Maintenance Supervisor – Russell Anderson $21.44 per hr plus OT $32.17

Asst Maint Supervisor – Greg Gerber $18.86 per hr plus OT $28.29

Maintenance Worker – Tyler Jost $15.65 per hr plus OT $23.47

Maintenance Worker – Allen Pope $13.39 per hr plus OT $20.09

Park Worker Part Time – Rodney Diegel $12.36 per hour

Rubble Site Worker Part Time – Ed DeKnikker $12.36 per hour

Finance Officer – Daniall Ablott $16.23 per hr plus OT $24.35

Deputy Finance Officer Part Time – Susanne Conradie $13.79 per hour

Chief of Police – David Mogard $44,000.00 annual salary

City Patrolman n/a

Swimming Pool Manager – Julie Schaunaman $14.07 per hour

EMT’s $17.00 per hour

City Attorney – Michael Larson $150.00 per hour

Airport Manager – Russell Anderson $525.00 annual salary

Mayor $3,600 annual stipend plus below

Council $1,610 annual stipend plus below

Along with their annual stipends, the Mayor and Council members will receive compensation for meeting attendance of $75.00 per meeting and $55.00 per special meeting and other than council meetings at the following rates:

1. For a morning session, an afternoon session, or an evening session the attendee will receive $50.00 plus expenses as previously approved by the Council.

2. If two or more sessions are attended in one day, the attendee will received $75.00 plus expense.

3. If the meeting, workshop or seminar lasts more than one calendar day, then compensation for each succeeding day will be determined as in #1 and #2 above.

Published once at the total approximate cost of $22.17

-011818