City of Gettysburg held regular meeting May 4

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

May 4, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session (via ZOOM) on May 4, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Steven Zuber, EMT/Ambulance Director, Wendy Smith, Rena Robbennolt, Sasha Cordell, Molly McRoberts, Joshua Zweber, Gettysburg Country Club, Shawn Donovan, Deb Osier, Kami Stanley, Connie Soper, Bill Fischer, Nichole Archer, Candace DeRouchey, Chip Sundberg, Joshua Langer, Kellee Jones, Dusty Wager, Mandy Thompson, Kristin Hawkinson, Renee Kirby, Kelli Nagel, Mark Schatz and (11) unidentified callers.

Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes of the April 6, 2020 regular council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,068.19; Ambulance, $509.20; Council, $4,497.50; Finance Office, $2,576.57; Mayor, $1,455.00; Parks, $547.09; Police, $7,312.94; Rubble Site, $1,638.86; Sewer, $1,426.51; Snow Removal, $708.37; Streets, $8,677.40; Swimming Pool, $1,084.74; Water, $3,862.39; West Nile, $0.00.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $35,364.76

Net Payroll $25,624.19

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; Agtegra, Fuel, $2,249.29; Avera Gettysburg Hospital, Nurse Runs, $2,779.00; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $8,743.30; Avera/DASFlex, Flex Plan, $741.70; B&R Truck Repair, Inc., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $167.62; Bank of the West, Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes, $7,692.37; Butler Machinery Co., Snow Supplies, $1,416.92; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $44.00;

Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Petty Cash, $22.79; DCI Credit Svs., Payroll Deduction, $150.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Streets, Police, Water Ambulance Supplies, $926.84; Dean’s Repair, Police Repairs/Maintenance, $623.69; Decker Repair & Welding, Streets, Water & Sewer Repairs/Maint., $2,852.10;

Dollar General, Streets & Finance Office Supplies, $33.40; Elliott Co., Sewer Supplies, $946.68; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $241.39; Gas-n-Goodies, Police Car Washes, $18.00; Gettysburg Collision Ctr., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $3,284.55; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $1,407.51; Great Western Bank, Police, Election & Finance Office Supplies, $492.21;

Hall, Bryce & Kerri, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Harer, Justin, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Heartland Payment Systems, CC Fees, $89.35; Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $5,975.27; John Deere Financial, Parks Repairs/Maintenance, $78.83; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $111.07; KLJ Engineering, Airport Prof. Svs., $23,049.96;

Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Kohlman, Bierschbach, Annual Report, $1,550.00; Lomheim Repair, Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $95.10; Marco, Copier Lease, $89.28; Menard’s, Police Supplies, $109.91; Michael Todd & Co., Streets Supplies, $419.81; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,599.65; Midway Parts, Streets & Sewer Supplies, $239.23;

Midwest Alarm, Alarm Monitoring, $595.00; Mike’s Repair, Parks Repairs/Maintenance, $449.80; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $5,856.68; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $66.18; Potter County News, Finance Office, Liquor, Airport, Water, Rubble Site, Streets, & Election Publications, $741.00; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $201.23;

Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,783.35; Servall, Rugs, $236.35; Standard Ins. Co., Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $4.20; True Value, Ambulance, Police & Streets Supplies, $351.56;

US Bank/First Nat’l, Sewer Loan, $8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $166.88; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $891.17; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $362.82; WW Tire Service, Police & Ambulance Repairs/Maintenance, $643.12; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $50.54; Zuber Refrigeration, Firehall Repairs/Maintenance, $1,464.23.

TOTAL CHECKS $133,554.22

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Steven Zuber, EMT/Ambulance Director, gave an update on ambulance. Zuber informed one ambulance had a tire blowout on a transfer but it has since been repaired. The new ambulance is currently getting painted. The ambulance service is in really good shape currently with regard to the COVID-19. All transfer mutual aid agreements are in place with all our backup services that will be assisting, if needed. We are still waiting for a couple pieces of equipment that have been ordered to arrive.

Appointment – Wendy Smith – Gettysburg High School – Smith explained that she has met with the senior class students and their parents to discuss a proposal for possibly having an outdoor graduation ceremony. The proposal was given as follows: They would like the graduation program to include a processional, welcome, speaker (Mr. Scott), salutatorian address, valedictorian address, rose ceremony, diplomas, and recessional. Following the graduation ceremony, a graduation parade could take place through town in which they would like to include the firemen, city police and county police as escorts. They are hoping to get a radio receiver up and working also utilizing the speakers at the football field for those in attendance and livestreaming through the Potter County News and Venture Communications for those family, friends and community members who could not be in attendance. They will try to advertise the program through Potter County News, on the school Facebook page, and the school Web page to encourage the community to decorate their yards in honor of the graduates. The proposal would include putting the stage on the football field and having the seniors and only their immediate family on the field while practicing social distancing. Masks will also be worn by each person on the field. Each family will have one parking spot available for additional family members on the West side of the field. There are 16 graduates, and if we “average” approximately (6) family members per graduate, this would be approximately (96) people on the field. We would set the field up wherein each family would have a section and we would spread the sections out 8’ apart. Masks have been ordered and will be available. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve and accept Proposal #1 regarding a 2020 High School graduation ceremony on the high school football field May 23, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. In the event that the weather is not favorable, Smith explained that the school was going to be very flexible on a start time of the graduation ceremony. If the event is set for 2:00 PM CST and has to begin earlier or start later due to weather, updates will be given closer to the time. There is going to have to be a lot of flexibility for this event to happen.

Discussion was had regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s Resolution 2020-3-25, Resolution Promoting Health and Safety, which will no longer be in effect at midnight CST today, May 4, 2020. Roseland proposed a new Resolution 2020-5-4, Resolution Promoting Health and Safety. Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to approve and adopt Resolution 2020-5-4, Resolution Promoting Health and Safety. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Business owners, as well as the public, need to be responsible and use their best judgment and follow CDC guidelines to the best of their ability.

Discussion was had on the new business topics of 1) approving renewals for Retail (on/off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine for 2020, with the exception the Westside Firehouse Diner will not be renewing their Retail (on/off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine license this year; 2) an application by the Gettysburg Fire Department for sale of malt beverages for 2020 for 1-day permit “if” the car show on June 27, 2020, decides to move forward with the event for this year; and 3) opening of the golf club. Moved by P. Nagel, seconded by VanBockel, to approve all renewals for Retail (on/off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine (with the exception of Westside Firehouse Diner not renewing this year), however, deciding to waive the fee for this year to the entities in which our initial Resolution 2020-3-25 partially limited a business’ normal activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic (i.e. Stan’s, Liberty Lanes, Gas-N-Goodies, and Gettysburg Flowers-Coffee Bean); and approving the application by the Gettysburg Fire Department for sale of malt beverages for 2020 for 1-Day permit “if” the car show on June 27, 2020, decides to move forward with the event this year; and approving the opening of the golf course at this time. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Nay, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Nay, and Roseland – Aye. Majority approved – motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard informed that between the Sheriff’s Department and the Police Department there were 4 trainings which happened this month (i.e. Weather Spotters, Building Search; Taser, and Pepper Spray training). On Monday, May 11, 2020, there will be a professional from Rochester, MN, doing a drone demonstration here in Gettysburg in the evening hours. Mogard explained Officer Haupert will not be able to attend the SRO training as she has a scheduling conflict.

Mogard asked for permission to order (7) conference size tables along with (28) chairs for the training room at the police building so he may be able to host trainings here in Gettysburg. There are quotes coming from True Value, Ace Hardware and Schlachter Lumber. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve the police department to purchase (7) conference size tables along with (28) chairs from lowest bid received from businesses within the community. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard explained a discussion he had with the Legal Liability Risk Management Institute, the insurance company for the police department, regarding law enforcement policies that the national lawyers from the State of South Dakota have adopted and wherein the insurance company is allowing these policies for law enforcement in the State of South Dakota. A list of said policies was put in each council member’s packet and it was explained the “highlighted” policies on the list are policies that are not currently a part of our police guidelines. Mogard would like to adopt and include the entire list of policies to be a part of our police guidelines as they have already been adopted and approved by the national lawyers from the State of South Dakota along with the Legal Liability Risk Management insurance company. Mogard also explained that if we adopt these policies within our police guidelines, it will save the City 5% on the law enforcement insurance. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to have Attorney Larson look all over all the policies to determine if they can and/or should be adopted into our police guidelines. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Further discussion will be had at the June meeting.

Mogard is still researching the possibility of a grant to purchase a drone and will update council as the information is forthcoming.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.415, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.53, AvGas at $2.766, and Jet-A at $1.61. Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson asked for a motion to accept Bert VanEssen’s resignation as Rubble Site Manager. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to accept the resignation of Bert VanEssen as the City’s Rubble Site Manager. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson also asked for a motion to accept and approve to hire Kadin Sanders as the new Rubble Site Manager for the City, effective immediately. Moved by VanBockel, Frost seconded, to accept and approve the hiring of Kadin Sanders as the City’s new Rubble Site Manager at $11.00 per hour, effective immediately. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for approval to enter into the Brooming Contract Proposal from the South Dakota Department of Transportation with effective date from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve entering into Brooming Contract Proposal with the South Dakota Department of Transportation with effective date from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson opened discussion regarding opening of the recreational area restrooms per the COVID-19 pandemic situation. D. Nagel stated if we were to open the restrooms for public use, we would need to regulate and post a maintenance cleaning schedule in which it is recorded when those bathrooms were cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. Roseland stated the bathrooms could be opened with a posted schedule of regular cleaning and disinfecting but that the showers should be boarded up for no use at this time. Moved by VanBockel to hold off opening the recreational area bathrooms, to hold off allowing any summer recreation activities such as baseball, softball, etc., and to hold off opening the swimming pool until more time goes by and can be revisited at the June, 2020 council meeting. Motion died for lack of a second. It was mentioned that we can always hold a special council meeting earlier than the June regular council meeting if so desired. Moved by Roseland, Frost seconded, to approve opening the recreational area bathrooms with the exception of boarding up any showers and adding a stipulation that a schedule of cleaning and disinfecting be done on a regular basis and posted at each restroom along with keeping a good stock of soap on hand. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Nay, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Nay, and Roseland – Aye. Majority rules – motion carried.

Discussion was had on opening of swimming pool. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to delay the opening of the swimming pool to allow more time and further COVID-19 updates to be discussed at the June council meeting and to have Schatz send out letters to all current swimming pool applicants communicating the same. Further discussion was had. Anderson explained that he will need a window of time for finalizing maintenance and filling the pool if it is decided the pool will open at a said time. The ability of being able to hire enough pool employees if pool is opened on a later date than normal is a concern. Training and pool hours as well as number of current applicants for employment was further discussed. Roseland suggested to communicate with the current applicants through a letter that as of right now, no one has been hired and currently no one is obligated to the City and are free to seek other summer employment as needed. The 2020 pool opening is unknown. The pool opening will be revisited at the June council meeting. Schatz will send letters to all current swimming pool applicants. All members present voted on motion with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that Sharpe’s will be returning to finish the airport taxilane project the week of May 18, 2020. Anderson also advised that bids for the airport AWOS system project were opened on Friday, May 1, 2020, but the engineers have delayed the award of bid due to the State revisiting funding to be available.

Roseland asked Anderson where the engineers are at on the 212 Highway project. Anderson informed council it is currently being worked out and stated that Schatz put an update email from engineers regarding same in each council member’s packets. Anderson also asked for the street committee to meet with him sometime in the near future.

D. Nagel asked if the airport gate has been repaired and is currently staying closed so deer do not have access in and the runway remains clear. Anderson informed that it had been repaired.

Schatz gave finance office report. Smith from the high school rejoined the meeting to mention that the school is purchasing and hanging banners of each of the graduates on the City’s decorative poles downtown and wants to thank the City for allowing this. The council was polled on April 20, 2020, regarding the same and it was unanimously approved.

Moved by VanBockel, Frost seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,222.31. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (2) water deposit refunds. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve (2) water deposit refunds in the amount of $100.00 each. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion to amend wording of motion that was approved at March 2, 2020, meeting regarding timeframe of when overdue ambulance billing could be sent to collections. The current motion approved states as follows: “Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve turning current overdue ambulance billing over to collections and the like will be reviewed through Council on an annual basis and acted upon.” Schatz asked for the motion to be amended so wording “on an annual basis” is changed to “on an as-needed basis”. Moved by Roseland, D. Nagel seconded, to change the current March 2, 2020, motion wording regarding timeframe of when overdue ambulance billing could be sent to collections from “on an annual basis” to “on an as-need basis”. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion to approve current ambulance claims to be sent to collections in the amount of $1,126.79. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to approve current ambulance claims to be sent to collections in the amount of $1,126.79. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded that by our Ward 2 election being postponed to June 2, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the officer oaths and the officials and committee renewals will all be taking place during our July council meeting after the election is finished.

Schatz asked for approval to do a (2) month trial on a software program dealing with meeting agendas, meeting minutes and council packets. The company is Towncloud and they would like to introduce this software to help bring this process into the current technology. There is no contract, no set up fee, and no annual fee. Schatz would be able to utilize the software at no cost for (2) months and then if Council felt it would be beneficial, the month-to-month billing could be discussed and voted upon. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Schatz entering into the (2) month trial with Towncloud using the software regarding council agendas, meetings and packets and to discuss the trial results at the July council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Nay. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that Kohlman, Bierschbach & Anderson, LLP, has completed the City’s 2019 Annual Report and it is ready to be filed with the legislative audit and published in the newspaper. Schatz asked for a motion approving the same. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the 2019 Annual Report and to file same with legislative audit and publish it in the local newspaper. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that the City is now doing annual audits instead of semi-annual and stated Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC, would like approval of their contract to perform the City audit on May 15, 2020. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve entering into contract with Cahill, Bauer & Associates, LLC, to perform the annual City audit for 2019 on May 15, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that after motions were approved at the April 6, 2020, meeting regarding the Ward 2 4-Year Term election would be held on June 2, 2020, and would be handled on our own at the City Finance Office without combining with the County election, and that Schatz would be doing a mass mailing of absentee vote applications to all registered voters of Ward 2, more updates came through from the Secretary of State’s office. The State was going to be doing their own mass mail out of absentee vote applications to all registered voters in the State of South Dakota wherein it was deemed a separate mailing from the City on Ward 2 election only would be confusing to the community and would be an unnecessary extra cost. Struggles were also being encountered in finding enough election workers available to hire for both the County election and the City Council Ward 2 election which were occurring on the same day at separate locations. The Council was then polled and it was decided to combine elections with the County on June 2, 2020, and have both at one location, the American Legion in Gettysburg, and to let the State do the absentee vote application mail out. Schatz stated that so far there has been a good absentee vote turnout and things seem to be moving along smoothly.

Schatz asked that special budget requests start to be turned in to her as she will be starting to work on the 2021 budget very soon.

Schatz informed Council that the 2020 Human Resource and Finance Officer classes scheduled for June have been cancelled. Schatz asked for a motion granting permission to attend the upcoming Budget Training in Rapid City on July 9, 2020. Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve Schatz attending the Budget Training in Rapid City on July 9, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that the City does an annual stipend of $5,500 to the Oahe Youth Center to help offset cost of summer recreational programs. Currently, the Youth Center board is postponing a decision regarding summer recreational activities until the June meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schatz asked if the annual stipend will still be given “if” the summer recreational programs would be cancelled for this year. Moved by D. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the annual stipend of $5,500 to be given regardless of this year’s season. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. A copy of the Youth Center’s annual financials was included in each council member’s packet.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the following building and moving permits:

Building Permits: Rick & Kari Decker – 302 S Main – Addition (garage & bedrooms)

Mike & Jean Senyak – 707 E Lincoln Ave. – Addition (bedroom)

Mike & Jean Senyak – 707 E Lincoln Ave. – Alteration (front step & deck)

Philip Nagel – 201 S Platte – Privacy fence & gazebo

Moving Permit: Eugene Jensen – 805 E Lincoln – 32×16 Wood frame storage shed

All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Abstained, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

No Executive Session was held.

Mayor Wuttke stated the City would like to sincerely thank the Central Plains Water Development District for the grant of $27,500.00 they graciously donated for assistance toward the 212 Highway Project.

Schatz informed that Anderson requested a change in the price of Jet-A fuel price from $4.35 per gallon to $3.75 per gallon, effective April 17, 2020.

Correspondence: Included in all council member’s packets were the following: 212 Highway Project calendar information for bid letting; 2020 Elected Officials Workshop in Pierre on July 15, 2020; Quarterly financial reports.

Round Table: P. Nagel stated that from the City being gracious enough to waive this year’s (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and SD Wine renewal fees due to business hardships possibly occurring due to COVID-19, he received a message from Derick Stanley that in light of this, both Gas-n-Goodies and Stan’s will be donating $500 each toward the pool fund this year. The City would like to thank Stanley for this donation. Roseland said he had a question come in regarding clarification of the Resolution 2020-3-25 which had some restrictions on some businesses – that it is expired and is no longer enforceable as of midnight today – May 4, 2020, correct? It was informed that yes, that is correct. Roseland also wanted to confirm that the new Resolution 2020-5-4 will be effective immediately as soon as published. D. Nagel wanted to say thank you to all the community members and businesses for their cooperation during the initial Resolution 2020-3-25. It was not an easy decision on anyone’s part and it is felt that we all have made the best of the circumstances and hope the community continues to do so. The efforts of the entire community are greatly appreciated. D. Nagel also wanted to remind everyone with upcoming rain forecasted to continue to check your sump pumps regularly. Archer stated that Al Vetter was participating in the meeting via ZOOM and would like to know the thoughts on the annual car show. Vetter realizes it is a large gathering and he is concerned about the “planning” of the event with a date scheduled on June 27, 2020. Schatz explained the 1-day liquor application was previously discussed at the beginning of the meeting wherein P. Nagel filled out the application and Schatz would be putting a Notice of Public Hearing in the newspaper in preparation this be done “if” the car show event continued to move forward. Moved by Frost, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the 1-day alcohol application for the fire department with regard to the car show event, if not cancelled due to COVID-19, along with approval to publish the Notice of Public Hearing in the newspaper in preparation of the same. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Further discussion of this will be had at the June 1, 2020 regular council meeting, unless State guideline updates are given sooner wherein a special council meeting may need to happen. VanBockel wanted to say a big “Congratulations” to all the 2020 Seniors graduating this month. Great job – way to go! Officer Haupert was late coming into the meeting and asked for clarification regarding the opening of the Country Club and bars within the community. The new Resolution 2020-5-4 was explained in businesses re-opening and the need to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to adjourn at 8:50PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

