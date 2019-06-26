City of Gettysburg held special meeting June 10

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 10, 2019

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on June 10, 2019, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Kelly Archer. Also present were Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Sasha Cordell, Assistant Pool Manager.

Pool staffing issues were discussed.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to go into executive session for personnel at 7:20 PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 7:45 PM.

Moved by D. Nagel, Archer seconded, to hire Peyton Drew at .50 more than his basic wage last year pending he get is lifeguard certification done immediately. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve running another ad in the newspaper for one week for one more lifeguard position “hours to be determined”. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the In-Water Rescue Plan as adopted from the Red Cross protocol and presented by Sasha Cordell for the swimming pool handbook.

Correspondence: In-Water Rescue Plan; Report of Injury Forms.

Round Table: VanBockel wanted to thank Shiann for getting on the Fire Department and for going to D.A.R.E. VanBockel also wanted to announce that all of our new EMTs passed their practical exam and now they just have to do testing. Anderson informed that he had a conference call with the engineers from the hospital today and it is all in the paperwork which he handed out to all of you.

Public Comment: None.

Moved by P. Nagel, Archer seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 8:30 PM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest: Sheila K. Schatz,

Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $21.38

-062719