City of Gettysburg notice of deadline for voter registration

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR

VOTER REGISTRATION

Voter registration for the Gettysburg Municipal Election to be held on April 14, 2020, will close on March 30, 2020, by 5:00PM CST. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or contact the County Auditor at 765-9408.

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the County Auditor’s office, Gettysburg City Finance Office, and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, food stamps, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the County Auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at (www.sdsos.gov).

Voters with disabilities may contact the County Auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration, absentee voting, or polling place accessibility.

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

City of Gettysburg, SD

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $22.64

-031220-031920