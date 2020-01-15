City of Gettysburg notice of vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY
MUNICIPALITY OF GETTYSBURG
The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:
Mayor, Four (4) year term
City Council, Alderman-Ward One (1), Four (4) year term
City Council, Alderman-Ward Two (2), Four (4) year term
City Council, Alderman-Ward Two (2), Two (2) year term
City Council, Alderman-Ward Three (3), Four (4) year term
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., central time, not later than the 28th day of February, 2020.
Sheila K. Schatz
Finance Officer
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $20.48
-011620-012320
