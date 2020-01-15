City of Gettysburg notice of vacancy

NOTICE OF VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF GETTYSBURG

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:

Mayor, Four (4) year term

City Council, Alderman-Ward One (1), Four (4) year term

City Council, Alderman-Ward Two (2), Four (4) year term

City Council, Alderman-Ward Two (2), Two (2) year term

City Council, Alderman-Ward Three (3), Four (4) year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 31, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD 57442, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., central time, not later than the 28th day of February, 2020.

Sheila K. Schatz

Finance Officer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $20.48

-011620-012320