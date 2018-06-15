City of Gettysburg seeks bids for airport improvements

Advertisement for Bids

Gettysburg Municipal Airport

Gettysburg, South Dakota

AIP NO. 3-46-0017-010-2018

Sealed bids for the construction of airport improvements on the site of the Gettysburg Municipal Airport, Gettysburg, South Dakota will be received by the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota until 2:00 PM CT on June 29, 2018. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at City Hall, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota.

The bid documents are to be mailed or delivered to Daniall Ablott, City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442 and shall be sealed and endorsed, “Airport Improvements, Gettysburg Municipal Airport, AIP No 3-46-0017-010-2018”.

The proposed work includes the following: Construct Fuel System

Project work items include, but are not limited to furnish and install Jet A fuel tank, AVGAS fuel tank, dispensing systems, fuel management system, construct concrete fuel pad and apron, associated electrical work, and airside traffic control.

Plans and specifications are on file and may be seen at City Hall, Gettysburg, South Dakota and at the office of KLJ, 4800 East 57th Street, Suite B,Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57108.

Copies of the plans and specifications and other bidding contract documents may be obtained by payment of $95 from KLJ, Inc., 4800 East 57th Street, Suite B,Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57108 for each set so obtained. KLJ shall, upon request, furnish at least one copy of the plans and specifications, without charge, to each contractor resident in South Dakota who intends, in good faith, to bid upon the improvement project. KLJ may require the return of the copy at the time of the opening of bids. An optional, complete set of digital project bidding documents are available at www.kljeng.com “Projects for Bid” or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $29 by inputting Quest project # 5795145 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Contact KLJ at 701-355-8400 if you have any questions.

Each bid in excess of $50,000.00 shall be accompanied by either a certified check, cashier’s check or draft in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the maximum bid price and drawn on a State or National Bank or a bid bond in a sum equal to ten percent (10%) of the maximum bid price executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of South Dakota, payable to the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, conditioned that if the principal’s bid be accepted and the contract awarded to him, he, within ten (10) days after Notice of Award has been executed, will execute and effect a contract in accordance with the terms of his bid and a contractor’s bond as required by law and regulations and determinations of the governing board. The bid security of the two lowest bidders will be retained until the Notice of Award has been executed, but no longer than thirty (30) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the bidder will enter into contract for work described in the Proposal.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Contract Performance Bond, a Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract, and proof of Contractor’s Excise Tax License.

The City of Gettysburg reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of thirty (30) days after the date fixed for the opening thereof to reject any and all bids and waive defects and to accept any bids should it be deemed for the public good and also reserves the right to reject the bid of any party who has been delinquent or unfaithful in the performance of any former contract to the Owner.

NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT FOR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to ENSURE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

1. The Offeror’s or Bidder’s attention is called to the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Construction Contract Specifications” set forth herein.

2. The goals and timetables for minority and female participation, expressed in percentage terms for the Contractor’s aggregate workforce in each trade on all construction work in the covered area, are as follows:

Timetables

Goals for minority participation for each trade: 7.9%

Goals for female participation in each trade: 6.9%

These goals are applicable to all of the Contractor’s construction work (whether or not it is Federal or federally assisted) performed in the covered area. If the Contractor performs construction work in a geographical area located outside of the covered area, it shall apply the goals established for such geographical area where the work is actually performed. With regard to this second area, the Contractor also is subject to the goals for both its federally involved and non-federally involved construction.

The Contractor’s compliance with the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be based on its implementation of the Equal Opportunity Clause, specific affirmative action obligations required by the specifications set forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its efforts to meet the goals. The hours of minority and female employment and training must be substantially uniform throughout the length of the contract, and in each trade, and the Contractor shall make a good faith effort to employ minorities and women evenly on each of its projects. The transfer of minority or female employees or trainees from Contractor to Contractor or from project to project for the sole purpose of meeting the Contractor’s goals shall be a violation of the contract, the Executive Order and the regulations in 41 CFR Part 60-4. Compliance with the goals will be measured against the total work hours performed.

3. The Contractor shall provide written notification to the Director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) within 10 working days of award of any construction subcontract in excess of $10,000 at any tier for construction work under the contract resulting from this solicitation. The notification shall list the name, address, and telephone number of the subcontractor; employer identification number of the subcontractor; estimated dollar amount of the subcontract; estimated starting and completion dates of the subcontract; and the geographical area in which the subcontract is to be performed.

4. As used in this notice and in the contract resulting from this solicitation, the “covered area” is South Dakota, Potter County, Gettysburg.

The City of Gettysburg, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders or offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The requirements of 49 CFR part 26 apply to this contract. It is the policy of the City of Gettysburg to practice nondiscrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin in the award or performance of this contract. The Owner encourages participation by all firms qualifying under this solicitation regardless of business size or ownership.

The Owner’s award of this contract is conditioned upon Bidder or Offeror satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR §26.53. The successful Bidder or Offeror must provide written confirmation of participation from each of the DBE firms the Bidder or Offeror lists in its commitment within five days after bid opening.

1. The names and addresses of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms that will participate in the contract;

2. A description of the work that each DBE firm will perform;

3. The dollar amount of the participation of each DBE firm listed under item 1;

4. Written statement from Bidder or Offeror that attests their commitment to use the DBE firm(s) listed under item 1 to meet the Owner’s project goal; and

5. If Bidder or Offeror cannot meet the advertised project DBE goal, evidence of good faith efforts undertaken by the Bidder or Offeror as described in appendix A to 49 CFR Part 26.

A full list of Federal Provisions by which the Bidder must comply, are incorporated by reference and contained within the specifications. Federal Contract Provisions are also available at http://www.faa.gov/airports/aip/procurement/federal_contract_provisions/ and include the following:

1. Buy American Preferences – Title 29 USC § 50101

2. Civil Rights – Title VI Assurances 49 USC § 47123 and FAA Order 1400.11

3. Davis Bacon Requirements – 2 CFR § 200, Appendix II(D) and 29 CFR Part 5 (Applicable to contracts exceeding $2,000)

4. Debarment and Suspension – 2 CFR Part 180 (Subpart C), 2 CFR Part 1200, and DOT Order 4200.5 (Applicable to contracts exceeding $25,000)

5. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – 49 CFR Part 26

6. Trade Restriction Certification – 49 USC § 50104 and 49 CFR Part 30

7. Lobbying Federal Employees – 31 USC § 1352 – Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment, 2 CFR Part 200, Appendix II(J), and 49 CFR Part 20, Appendix A (Applicable to contracts exceeding $100,000)

8. Recovered Materials – 2 CFR § 200.322, 40 CFR Part 247, and Solid Waste Disposal Act (Applicable to contracts exceeding $10,000)

Dated this 14 of June 2018.

/s/Daniall Ablott, City Finance Officer

City of Gettysburg

Gettysburg, South Dakota

Publication Dates: June 14, 2018 and June 21, 2018

-061418-062118