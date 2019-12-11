City of Gettysburg seeks bids for gravel

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: City of Gettysburg

Owner’s Address:

109 East Commercial Avenue

Gettysburg, SD 57442

Material: Concrete Crushing of 8,000 tons, more or less, in 1-3/4” dimension

Location: City of Gettysburg

Sealed BIDS for City of Gettysburg will be received by the City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 until 4:009PM CST on Friday, January 3, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at the 7:00PM CST regular City Council meeting on Monday, January 6, 2020. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $18.34

-121219-121919