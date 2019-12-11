City of Gettysburg seeks bids for gravel

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Owner: City of Gettysburg
Owner’s Address:
109 East Commercial Avenue
Gettysburg, SD 57442
Material: Concrete Crushing of 8,000 tons, more or less, in 1-3/4” dimension
Location: City of Gettysburg
Sealed BIDS for City of Gettysburg will be received by the City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 until 4:009PM CST on Friday, January 3, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at the 7:00PM CST regular City Council meeting on Monday, January 6, 2020. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.
Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.
City of Gettysburg
Sheila K. Schatz
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $18.34
-121219-121919
