City office closed next week, pool to open in June

The Gettysburg City Finance Office will be closed from Tuesday, June 6 through Friday, June 9, but will open again for business as usual on Monday, June 12. The office is closed for the staff to attend Finance Officers schooling.

Meanwhile, City Maintenance Supervisor Greg Gerber reports that the city crew is working hard to get the swimming pool open for the summer season.

Pool staff is getting lined up and Gerber said they are hoping to have it open the week of the 140th celebration, with free swimming planned for the Saturday of the event on June 24.

Watch the News for details on the specifics for the opening day and hours of operation for the pool this summer.

-MMcR