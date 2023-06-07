City office closed this week, pool prepping to open

The Gettysburg City Finance Office is closed this week while staff attends Finance Officers schooling, but will open again for business as usual on Monday, June 12.

The City Maintenance crew is working hard to get the swimming pool open for the summer season. The pool is set to open on Tuesday, June 20. See the ad on page 5 with details about staff, hours of operation, and admission costs.

The 140th celebration is just two weeks away. Watch the News for details on the specifics of the big community reunion. -MMcR