City office closed Tuesday after ceiling dropped

After being closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, the city office in downtown Gettysburg was also closed on Tuesday when the ceiling fell.

It was around 8:30 Tuesday morning when deputy finance officer Susanne Conradie heard a noise coming from the ceiling, and was able to get away from her desk and safely into the doorway of the mayor’s office as the ceiling and light fixtures fell in the office.

Crews were on the scene during the day to make repairs, and it was hoped to have the office open by Wednesday. The cause was not known by press time, and no serious damage was reported to property or equipment.

See photo of the damage at the city office from the unusual incident.

-Molly McRoberts

Photo by Chief of Police David Mogard