City passes resolution to lighten restrictions

While continuing to stress the importance of social distancing, Gettysburg’s city council passed a resolution at their meeting on Monday to follow the state’s lead and lighten restrictions for businesses to open and take steps to get back to normal.

Over 35 people were online for the Zoom meeting to hear the proposal for changes. Council member Adam Roseland told the group he is of the opinion that the resolution approved by the council in March, which was passed as an emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic, should expire since the state is going to a slightly more relaxed approach, but again said they still need to promote health and safety.

It was resolved that residents should follow CDC guidelines regarding spread prevention, and continue to limit travel and trips outside of the home to work and for essential tasks. It also recommended that people need to continue to practice social distancing, but businesses and other events that require public gathering should limit those gatherings to 10 people or fewer in an area, and if that is not possible, to ensure all people at the gathering maintain a minimum physical distance of six feet at all times. This will be until June 9 when it would expire or changes could be made as necessary.

During discussion it was clarified that it does not limit the number to 10 people in a business, but rather in an enclosed area within a business, with the exception of close family members.