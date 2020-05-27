City, primary elections June 2

Some Gettysburg voters have more choices to make than usual in what is traditionally the primary election coming up on Tuesday, June 2. This year, voters from Ward Two in town will decide who represents their ward on the Gettysburg City Council during the municipal election held in conjunction with the primary election on June 2.

Both the city and county worked with the state to combine the elections due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taking further steps to help protect voters and poll workers from the spread of the illness, absentee voting was urged, with a form from the county auditor through the secretary of state’s office mailed to allow voters to request an absentee ballot.

For those wishing to vote in person, the polls in Gettysburg are open on Tuesday at the American Legion annex building. The Hoven Legion Hall is also a polling site. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both Potter County locations.

There is still time to vote absentee until 5 p.m. on the day before the election with absentee ballots due by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 1. If you would like to vote absentee and have questions, contact Gettysburg Finance Officer Sheila Schatz at 605-765-2264 or by email at cogburg@ venturecomm.net or Potter County Auditor Shawna Shaw at 605-765-9408 or pcaudit@venturecomm.net.

The three candidates for the Gettysburg city council race include incumbent Dawn Nagel, who is challenged by Lyle Wickersham and Eric Ellwanger. A sample ballot for the city race is printed on page 11 of this edition of the News.

Republican voters from District Five will decide who represents their district on the Potter County Board of Commissioners during the primary election on June 2. The two candidates for the commissioner race are incumbent Pat Everson who is challenged by Karen Doerr.

The republican primary sample ballot is on page 13.

In other local races, GOP voters will select representation for both the State Senate and House of Representatives from District 23. In the district, candidates for State Senator are Bryan Breitling and Larry Nielson, who are vying for the seat previously held by Senator John Lake. The District 23 State Representatives Spencer Gosch and James Wangsness are challenged by Kevin Watts and Charlie Hoffman.

On the national front, US Senator Mike Rounds is challenged by Scyller Borglum, and US Representative Dusty Johnson is challenged by Liz Marty May.

There are 1,688 active registered voters in Potter County according to the SD Secretary of State website. Ballot request forms were mailed to all the county’s registered voters at the address provided. According to Potter County Auditor Shawna Shaw, as of the beginning of this week, the mailing yielded requests for 382 ballots. The cost of the mailing in Potter County was covered through the state at approximately $550.