City seeks bids for furnace system and installation

The City of Gettysburg will be accepting sealed bids for a furnace system and installation of the same for the old library building.

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2019 Library Building Furnace” and be presented to the Gettysburg City Finance Office at 109 East Commercial Avenue at Gettysburg South Dakota 57442 by 5:00 PM on Monday, February 4, 2019.

All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on February 4, 2019, at 7:00 PM.

The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the City Finance Office at 605-765-2264.

Specifications may be obtained at the City Finance Office.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila Schatz – Finance Office

