City seeks bids for road gravel

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: City of Gettysburg

Owner’s Address: 109 East Commercial Avenue Gettysburg, SD 57442

Material: More or less 1500 ton of road gravel to be delivered to City Shop

Location: City of Gettysburg

Sealed BIDS for City of Gettysburg will be received by the City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 until 10:00AM CST on Friday, September 20, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at 11:00AM CST. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz

