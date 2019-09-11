City seeks bids for road gravel

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Owner: City of Gettysburg
Owner’s Address: 109 East Commercial Avenue Gettysburg, SD 57442
Material: More or less 1500 ton of road gravel to be delivered to City Shop
Location: City of Gettysburg
Sealed BIDS for City of Gettysburg will be received by the City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 until 10:00AM CST on Friday, September 20, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at 11:00AM CST. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.
Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.
City of Gettysburg
Sheila K. Schatz
Published twice at the total approximate cost of $16.90
-091219-091919
Leave a Reply