City seeks bids for street sealing

Advertisement for Bids

The City of Gettysburg will be accepting sealed bids with the intent to have approximately 33,000 square yards more or less of streets to be crack and sealed.

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “2018 Street Sealing Project” and be presented to the Finance Office by 5:00pm, April 2nd, 2018.

A complete list of specifications can be obtained at the Finance Office. All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, April 2nd, 2018 at 7:00 PM. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the finance office at 765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Daniall Ablott

