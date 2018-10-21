City sign project to begin this week

You may have noticed locate markings throughout town. It is part of a federal, county-wide signing project that is underway.

The sign project is being done at no cost to the city. Signs are being put up in every town and along all county roads in the U.S. The project has been in the works for several years, and it is now happening throughout Potter County and in the city of Gettysburg.

The stakes are not necessarily where the signs will be exactly located, but are a guideline for the crews who will be putting signs in place. The new signs must meet federal specifications for uniform location and reflectivity codes. Street signs, delineators, and all regulatory signs will be replaced in order to meet specific federal guidelines.

Contact the city office with questions at 765-2264.

-Molly McRoberts