City spring clean-up set for next week

The annual city spring clean-up week is set for May 11-15. During next week, the city crew will haul tree branches at no charge to Gettysburg residents, as long as the branches are properly placed on the boulevards and are cut into six foot lengths. Twigs need to be boxed. Rubble site fees will also be waived during the week, however, some items are not allowed at the rubble site, including concrete, demolition debris, asphalt shingles, tires, and ag related products. Plastic bags cannot be accepted, and paper bags and boxes should only be used as necessary. Refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners must be tagged, and no paint or chemicals are allowed.