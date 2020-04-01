City takes steps to fight Covid-19

The Gettysburg city council held special meetings on Wednesday and Thursday last week, with the purpose to determine how they should address and help limit the impending spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the community.

While no cases have yet been identified in the community, every effort was being taken to promote the safety and health of the citizens, and as a result, a resolution was passed with that goal in mind.

The meetings were held using Zoom, which is a computer app that allows people to attend the meeting online. Over 30 people, in addition to the council, were online.

In step with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the council identified non-essential businesses to be closed to inside patrons in order to limit gathering. The businesses included community centers, bars, restaurants, video lottery, and gyms to be closed to inside patrons following the CDC and Governor Noem’s executive order. It will allow curb-side service for food and off-sale alcohol if licenses permit. The business closures will be re-evaluated at the May 4 meeting of the council.

It was also recommended that any businesses not mentioned in this order are strongly encouraged to implement CDC recommendations to include social distancing and sanitation guidelines until the expiration of the emergency order.