City to receive American Rescue Plan Act funds

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

April 5, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on April 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Maria Mogard, Deputy Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Steven Zuber, EMT Director, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to amend and approve the April 5, 2021 proposed agenda pending the change of adding ambulance rates under old business along with third party billing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the minutes of the March 1, 2021 regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,212.78

Ambulance $5,733.58

Council $0.00

Finance Office $2,368.23

Mayor $0.00

Parks $2,112.94

Police $8,144.50

Rubble Site $3,768.75

Sewer $1,123.42

Snow Removal $587.95

Streets $4,476.57

Swimming Pool $1,330.04

Water $5,346.78

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $36,205.54

Net Payroll $25,746.51

Aflac Insurance $696.55

Agtegra Co-Op Fuel $1,733.58

Avera Health Plans Health Ins. $9,734.63

Avera/DASFlex Flex Plan $375.28

Bank of the West Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $8,100.51

B&R Truck Repair, Inc. Streets Supplies $254.28

Belford, Connie Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op Lights $22.50

Child Support Services Payroll Deduction $401.00

Civil Air Patrol Magazine Police & Airport Publications $195.00

Conradie, Susanne Prof. Svs. $325.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies Streets, Police, Pool, Water,

& Airport Supplies $895.79

Dean’s Repair Police Repairs/Maintenance $218.18

Dollar General Streets Supplies $81.35

Economic Development 1st Qtr. Stipend $5,000.00

Emergency Medical Products Ambulance Supplies $850.91

Federal Licensing, Inc. Prof. Svs. $95.00

Gas-n-Goodies Police Car Washes &

Finance Office Supplies $106.05

Gerber, Greg Travel & Conference $84.00

Gettysburg Development Corp. BBB Taxes $2,381.01

Great Western Bank Finance Office, Water

& Police Supplies $2,400.06

Heartland Payment Systems CC Fees $88.92

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $5,957.76

Holzwarth Sales & Service, Inc. Streets Supplies $240.00

In Stitches Prof. Svs. $130.00

John Deere Financial Streets Supplies $44.18

Keep It Safe Computer Backups $160.00

KLJ Engineering Prof. Svs. $2,940.14

Kohlman, Bierschbach Prof. Svs. $1,650.00

Larson, Michael Prof. Svs. $1,365.00

Logan Electric Ambulance, Fire Dept., &

Light Repairs/Maintenance $828.67

Logan, Haley Fuel $100.00

Marco Copier Lease $158.45

Merchants Bank Equip. Finance Equip. Lease Payoff $31,682.69

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems Water Usage $14,857.60

Midway Parts Parks & Streets Supplies $328.56

Mogard, David Police Minor Equip. $126.74

MPH Industries, Inc. Police Machinery & Equipment $4,981.00

Montana Dakota Utilities Gas, Electric and Lighting $6,383.83

New Creations Police & Finance Office Supplies $72.23

Northern Plains Co-Op Water Supplies $28.22

Petty Cash Petty Cash $35.01

Potter County News Finance Office Publications $260.45

Praxair Ambulance Oxygen $124.78

Principal Financial Group Life Insurance $77.68

Rees Communications Police Machinery & Equipment $7,000.53

Sanitation Products, Inc. Streets Supplies $473.42

Schlachter Lumber Finance Office, Police,

Pool, & Parks Supplies $437.59

Schatz Electric, Inc. Finance Office Repairs

/Maintenance $74.46

SD Dept. of Motor Vehicle Prof. Svs. $33.00

SD Dept. of Revenue Prof. Svs. – Water Testing $30.00

SD One Call One Calls $6.30

SD Retirement Systems Retirement $4,143.97

Servall Rugs $211.57

Soper’s, Inc. Parks Supplies $27.50

Standard Ins. Co. Monthly Dental & Vision

Ins. – ACH $376.16

True Value Police, Finance Office &

Streets Supplies $470.71

US Postal Service Water Bills Postage $173.16

Venture Communications Telephone/Fax/Internet $991.32

Verizon Wireless Streets & Police Phones $483.04

Wager, Shane Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank Fuel $451.50

Yaeger, Layne Police Supplies $255.44

TOTAL CHECKS $148,238.77

Regarding vouchers payable, Schatz informed that the batteries ordered for ambulance from Stryker were paid for but have since been given an on-account credit back, in full, as the batteries were covered under the City’s service plan with Stryker. Discussion was had regarding Great Western Bank credit card account. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Steven Zuber,

EMT Director

Zuber gave EMT report. Ambulance is currently discussing possibly dropping Swift Bird from its coverage area and letting Eagle Butte handle the area. Ambulance has recently added (3) new EVOC drivers to help on transfers but Zuber believes sooner or later, as busy as the ambulance service is, it is probably going to need (1) full-time person as a paid position. Zuber informed he is working on the American Rescue Plan in which funds should be opening up in December. He would like to replace the other LifePak and possibly get new cupboards in the Fire Hall.

Zuber discussed the Fire Hall currently has electric heat and it is way too expensive. He is recommending switching this out to a natural gas boiler which is .42 on the dollar vs. expensive electric heat. Discussion was had regarding putting this out for bids. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to put the replacement of electric heat in the Fire Hall with a natural gas boiler out for bids and approved to advertise the same. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Kara Williams,

Economic Development

Williams explained that a Corn Board Mfg. plant is interested in possibly coming to our community. Corn board processing is basically converting corn stover biomass into corn board – a wood alternative that is used to make pallets. Processing consists of making pallets for shipping use as well as developing furniture, skis, surfboards, skateboards, and snowboards, so there definitely seems to be a need. This could create approximately 15-20 new jobs. It is still in early stages but are currently looking at (3) possible areas in SD to choose from in which to build the plant, those being Gettysburg, Miller or Chamberlain. Gettysburg hopefully has a decent chance on this as the head gentleman looking is wanting to be near a C&B Operations store in which they would be contracting with, near a highway, near fishing, and in a town around 1,000 in population. They also like the idea of being somewhat close to an Ethanol plant and where there is no-till. They want and need a close relationship with the farmers as they see them as partners in the whole thing. Williams stated this gentleman will be heading to Gettysburg sometime in May to check out the area and is looking for approximately 15 acres of land for the plant. Discussion.

Discussion was had regarding possibly turning the City’s ambulance billing over to PCC Ambulance Billing Services, a third-party billing company. The Ambulance Committee met on March 22, 2021 with PCC via ZOOM to discuss the pros and cons and get details. This company has all certified coders that keep up on legislation and do monthly updates and feel they could maximize our revenue and get turnaround time on payment significantly quicker. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve contracting with PCC Ambulance Billing Services to handle the City’s ambulance billing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Also, the current Transfer Agreement between the City and Avera is at the timeframe for needing a review and/or update to continue the agreement and PCC, along with City Attorney Larson, will be working on this. Further discussion was had regarding ambulance transfer rates. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to amend previous motion made at 03-01-21 meeting regarding ambulance transfer rates and to change said rates as follows: BLA Non-Emergency Base Rate $400; BLS Emergency Base Rate $625; ALS Non-Emergency Base Rate $475; ALS Emergency Base Rate $725; and BLS and/or ALS mileage $13 per loaded mile as per the recommendation of PCC Ambulance Billing Services. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving to advertise Notice of Renewals for Sale of Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine 2021 licenses. Discussion was had regarding Liberty Lanes wanting to change its current Malt Beverage license by possibly using the Country Club’s second half of year Retail (on-sale) Liquor license instead. It was decided by Council not to allow such change. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve advertisement of Notice of Renewals for Sale of Malt Beverage and SD Farm Wine 2021 licenses. Motion carried.

Roseland asked for a motion approving (1) member of Council to represent the City on the Board of Equalization for property assessments. Property assessments will be gone over on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Michael Fischer volunteered to represent the City. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Council Member, Michael Fischer, to represent the City on the Board of Equalization for property assessments. All members present voted Aye with Roseland abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Surplus of the City’s 2003 Ford Medtec AH (Ambulance) was discussed. Schatz informed the Avera Missouri River Medical Center has turned down the City’s offer of donating the ambulance to the hospital. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to declare the City’s 2003 Ford Medtec AH (Ambulance) as surplus and to advertise a Notice for Sealed Bids of Surplus Property (2003 Ford Ambulance Bid) in the paper for (2) weeks on April 22 and 29, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Since the surplus property is over $500, Schatz informed (3) real property owners within the City of Gettysburg need to appraise the surplus property before sealed bids are handed in and opened. Nagel, Ellwanger and Archer agreed to each fill out an appraisal form on the surplus property.

Discussion was had regarding the City’s water reading system needing updated and a quote from Mueller was handed out. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve purchasing an updated water reading system in the amount of $6,600 from Mueller and contracting with WinWater to handle the updating of the system. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained the new American Rescue Plan Act coming out wherein the City will be receiving funds to utilize for infrastructure improvements within the City, to revitalize our community, and to bring business into the area and keep the residents shopping within the community. Retail Strategies is a company that may be hired to help with strategic planning in community development and downtown revitalization. They deal with market analysis, tourism, and economic vitality and design updates for downtown areas. Discussion. It was decided the 5-year Planning Committee will meet to discuss ideas to present to Council in an upcoming meeting. Williams would like to be included in this committee meeting discussion.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard stated the new radar sign is up at the east end of Court Street and the radar trailer is at the west end, so both are in place for the 212 Highway Project detour. Mogard handed out (3) quotes he has gotten for a new squad but will continue researching. Further discussion was had on new impound lot but Ellwanger is still getting pricing and a location needs to be determined. This will be discussed further at future meeting.

Mogard stated he ordered new spike strips as had to replace what he had and upgraded to a stronger grade spike strip. Mogard asked permission to apply again for the Highway Safety Grant. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve Mogard to apply for the Highway Safety Grant due on April 29, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard explained he recently discussed storm shelter ideas with Sheriff’s Office. The City does have the downtown auditorium basement, but it is not handicap accessible at this time. Also, there is nothing for generating power if the power goes out. These are some things that need to be thought about. Currently, if a storm does form, Chief Mogard and Officer Haupert will be opening up the downtown auditorium for those who may need it.

Schatz stated the motion made at the March 1, 2021 council meeting to approve adoption of the Police Policy Standard Operating Guidelines should have been via Resolution and revision date changed to April 5, 2021. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Resolution No. 2021-4-5 Adoption of Police Policy Standard Operating Guidelines with new revision date of April 5, 2021 and the signing of by Mayor Wuttke and Chief Mogard. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave maintenance report with pool, park and 212 Highway Project updates. Cement has been poured at the pool and the water hydrants at the park have also been cemented. Hauling material from the old hospital tear down to rubble site is almost complete. Gerber said the new locating equipment ordered to locate electric on light poles has arrived and works great. Gerber reminded the 212 Highway Project update meetings will be held weekly on Wednesdays at 1:30PM at the 212 Mini Mall.

Gerber stated both himself and Pope have completed and passed the written tests on the CDL licensing. Pope has passed the driving test, as well, and Gerber has his driving test scheduled. Anderson and Jost have been gone but Jost is working on the written test portion at this time.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.565, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.52, AvGas at $3.984, and Jet-A at $2.52. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

A quote in the amount of $560 from Building Sprinkler, Inc. of Sioux Falls was discussed on doing an annual sprinkler system inspection in the basement of the downtown auditorium. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the quote in the total amount of $560 to have the downtown auditorium sprinkler system inspected annually by Building Sprinkler, Inc. of Sioux Falls. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz advised of the pool personnel applicants thus far. The Pool Committee will be meeting to discuss hiring and wages, pool opening date, swim lessons, advertising, etc. The personnel ad will continue to run in paper over the next couple of weeks, as well as it is on the City’s website and Facebook page.

Schatz discussed the full-time maintenance opening. There has only been (1) applicant thus far in which an interview will be set up and (2) other applications are supposed to be coming in. The ad will continue to run in the paper and on the City’s website and Facebook page, as well, until the position is filled.

Fischer discussed the 212 Highway project detour and with Blaine Avenue being the new emergency route, possibly having some signage changes to free up the flow of traffic. Mogard will check with the State regarding rules and regulations and will report back to Council so can be discussed further. Roseland asked questions regarding the City’s sewer main and sewer systems running under Hwy. 212. Discussion. The City’s engineer is discussing this topic with the State and more questions will be asked and answered and updates given as the weekly progress updates are done.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve advertising City Clean-up Week will be held May 10-17, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. It was asked to remember that all tree branches need to be placed parallel to the street on the boulevards; that tires, paint and/or chemicals, and plastic bags are NOT ACCEPTED; and all refrigerators, deepfreezes and air conditioners must be tagged before accepted at the rubble site.

Schatz stated the official date the rubble site will be open with regular hours of Monday-Friday 1PM-5PM and Saturdays 9AM-5PM will be April 15, 2021.

A quote was given from Liquid Engineering Corp. for a thorough cleaning and inspection of the City water tower. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the quote in the total amount of $3,115 given by Liquid Engineering Corp. for a thorough cleaning and inspection of the City water tower. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $1,470 for the UHF radio frequency license needed for the City airport’s new AWOS system installation. Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve Change Order No. 1 in the amount of $1,470 for the UHF radio frequency license needed for the City airport’s new airport AWOS system installation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

An extended warranty quote was given from Titan Machinery for the maintenance Case 521G Wheel Loader. Discussion. Moved by Fischer, Roseland seconded, to approve the One Year – 48 Month / 3000 Hours Premier Warranty quote in the amount of $1,700 from Titan Machinery on the maintenance Case 521G Wheel Loader. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $227.98. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

General Updates:

1) Schatz asked for a motion approving the purchase and filing of the FCC License Construction/Coverage Application for the City’s airport in the amount of $95. Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve the purchase and filing of the FCC License Construction/Coverage Application for the City’s airport in the amount of $95. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

2) Schatz gave update on the Annual Report completed by Kohlman, Biersbach and asked for a motion approving the report and to publish same in the local newspaper. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve and publish the Annual Report. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

3) Schatz expressed an email was received from engineers and Jon Becker that $4,000 of 2018 funds will be forwarded to the AWOS grant.

4) Rees Communications informed the (3) radios that were ordered thru the Cares Act for the Fire Dept. should be shipping from Motorola today, April 5, 2021. There has been a chip shortage which prolonged the ship dates of all radios ordered.

5) A consultant plan on starting airport evaluations was discussed. The planned completion is by the end of May 2021 and they will be contacting the City to schedule the evaluation date for Gettysburg. A NOTAM will be issued to close the airport during the evaluation.

6) The new Code Enforcement Specialist will be coming to Gettysburg within the next 2-3 weeks to do the initial inspection of the community regarding code enforcement issues. Schatz asked for a motion approving to publish an informational letter regarding the new code enforcement. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve publication for (2) weeks of an informational letter regarding new code enforcement. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz informed Council of a complaint to the City regarding a home that is extremely bowing and being concerned if it would ever start on fire or collapse, it will most likely take the neighboring houses with it. This will be brought to the new Code Inspection Specialist’s attention.

7) Schatz asked for a motion approving (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

8) Schatz asked for a motion approving both finance officers to attend this year’s SD Governmental Human Resource and Finance Officer’s School being held in Pierre and to advertise City Hall would be closed from Tuesday, June 8 until Friday, June 11, 2021 and would reopen – Monday June 14, 2021. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to allow Sheila and Maria to attend this year’s SD Governmental Human Resource and Finance Officer’s School being held in Pierre and to advertise City Hall would be closed from Tuesday, June 8 until Friday, June 11, 2021 and would reopen – Monday June 14, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

9) Ellwanger has checked into and is currently waiting on pricing on different types of trees to purchase and plant in the City park. Schatz handed out grant information that is currently available regarding planting new trees in local parks. The Park Committee will discuss this and report all information back to Council at May meeting.

There were no Building Permits/Moving Permits/Demolition Permits but it was mentioned to contact a City resident that currently has a small building project going on to see if a building permit is needed. Maintenance and Deputy Finance Officer will take care of this.

Schatz stated a City resident did stop into City Office to inquire why an outside contractor was hired to work on the doors at the Fire Hall when contractor, Corey Beetsch within Gettysburg works on them. Council and maintenance stated no one was aware that contractor, Corey Beetsch worked on overhead doors or it would have been looked in to beforehand.

No Executive Session was held this Council meeting.

Correspondence: Feb. 2021 Bank Reconciliations; 2021 1st Qtr. Economic Development Financials; South Dakota Municipal Minute info.; Tree Grant info.; COVID vaccine shots info.;

Round Table: Roseland asked for an update on the Vail building being torn down. Anderson is trying to find out more information by contacting contractor who agreed to tear it down. Mayor Wuttke stated there was a lot of concern regarding blowing roof debris from the D&D building, also, when the strong wind was blowing this week.

Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:18PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

-041521