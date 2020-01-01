City water rates increase Jan. 1

The city of Gettysburg increased water rates starting Jan. 1.

The decision to implement the increase took place during the Oct. 7 meeting of the Gettysburg city council. It was determined that the charges from Mid-Dakota Rural Water are continually increasing, and the city had not increased the basic water rate for more than 10 years.

The basic water rate will see a $5 increase with the rate in town going from $13 to $18 per month with the consumption of water staying at the same rate of $.55 per hundred gallons. Water rates for out-of-town will be increasing from $22 to $27 with the consumption of water staying at the same rate of $.60 per hundred gallons.

During discussion at the October meeting, it was acknowledged that the city needed to increase the rates due to the increasing cost in order to operate in the positive balance.

The council passed the ordinance, with member Fran Van Bockel casting the only nay vote.