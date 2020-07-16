City zooms meeting for community, earns drinking water award

Gettysburg, South Dakota

July 6, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on July 6, 2020, at 7:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost (via ZOOM), Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer (via ZOOM), and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Sara Wuttke, Tonya Tanner, Shannon Marvel, Aberdeen News, Dakota First Now News, Mark Braaten, George Saltsman, and 29 recipients (via ZOOM).

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 regular council meeting and June 12 & June 18, 2020 special meetings. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $2,590.23

Ambulance $5,971.94

Council $0.00

Finance Office $2,337.69

Mayor $0.00

Parks $2,617.81

Police $7,537.31

Rubble Site $1,947.62

Sewer $1,793.96

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $4,847.79

Swimming Pool $8,107.72

Water $3,386.99

West Nile $279.45

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $41,418.51

Net Payroll $30,815.41

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Agtegra – Fuel $9,125.20

Ahlemeier, Jamie

Travel Mileage $131.46

AirNav, LLC – Airport Fuel

Publishing $153.00

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $177.40

Avera Health Plans

Health Ins. $8,743.30

Avera Occupational Medicine

Random Drug Testing $92.55

Axon Enterprise, Inc. – Police

Supplies & Licensing $2,271.70

Bank of the West – Sales Tax

& Payroll Taxes $9,028.80

Cahill Bauer & Associates, LLC

2019 Audit $5,100.00

Cam-Wal – Lighting $22.00

Child Support Services

Payroll Deduction $568.00

City of Gettysbur – LMSHG

Water Deposits Applied $524.40

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $20.09

Coffee Bean/212 Mini Mall – Malt

Beverage Fee Refund $300.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies

Streets, Parks, Pool, Police, $1,598.65

Water, Sewer & Ambulance Supplies

Dean’s Repair Police & Ambulance

Rprs. /Maint. $645.60

Decker Repair & Welding

Police Supplies & Bldg.

Repairs/Maint. $268.65

Dollar General – Pool, Streets,

Airport, Parks & $262.94

Finance Office Supplies

Economic Development

2nd Qtr. Stipend $5,000.00

Gas-N-Goodies – Car Washes $27.00

Gas-N-Goodies – Malt Beverage

Fee Refund $300.00

Emergency Medical Products, Inc.

Ambulance Supplies $590.05

Gettysburg Development Corp.

BBB Taxes $2,852.28

Gettysburg Fire Dept. Annual EMTs

Who’s Responding App $247.60

Great Western Bank – Police, Finance

Office & Pool Supplies $1,227.61

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc.

Garbage $6,014.33

Huckins, Kent

Lifeguard Training $1,200.00

In Stitches – Police Supplies $126.46

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc.

Streets Improvements $15,038.75

John Deere Financial Parks

Supplies & Repairs/Maint. $1,284.43

Jonson, Kenny -Skunk Disposals $60.00

KLJ Engineering – Prof. Svs. –

Streets $8,853.18

Keep It Safe – Computer

Backups $160.00

Kiefer Aquatics – Pool Supplies 542.50

Langer, James Water Deposit

Refund $100.00

Larson, Michael – Legal Fees $517.50

Liberty Lanes/Bauer

Malt Beverage Fee Refund $300.00

Logan Electric -Gravel Bid $19,154.03

Marco – Copier Lease $183.85

Menards – Pool Supplies $229.99

Mid Dakota Rural Water

Systems – Water Usage $14,862.00

Midway Parts – Parks, Streets

& Pool Supplies $203.00

Montana Dakota Utilities

Gas, Electric and Lighting $4,114.64

Mueller Systems – Water

Supplies $1,160.00

New Creations – Police, Election,

Ambulance & Finance

Office Supplies $234.52

Northern Plains Coop Parks –

Supplies $198.28

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc.

Parks & Water Supplies $1,019.27

Potter County News – Liquor, Finance

Office & Pool Publications $391.68

Potter County Auditor

Teletype Service Fees $3,510.00

Potter County Auditor

Teletype Service Fees ($7,020.00)

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $96.75

Principal Financial Group

Life Insurance $80.34

Red River Grain Co. – Parks, Rubble Site

& Streets Supplies $490.85

Rees Communications

Police Minor Equipment $169.00

Regehr-Weller, Carrie – Water

Deposit Refund $100.00

Riteway Business Forms

Finance Office Supplies $173.06

Sam’s Club – Pool Concessions $1,174.50

Schatz Electric, Inc. – Airport

Repairs/Maintenance $569.96

Schlachter Lumber – Pool Supplies $180.95

Schlosser, Jackie – Water Deposit

Refund $100.00

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing $211.00

SD Dept. of Transportation – Millings $1,773.00

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,861.35

Servall – Rugs $211.57

ServiceMaster – Finance Office Carpet

Cleaning $454.74

Sharpe Enterprises, Inc. – Airport

Improvements $154,911.60

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental

& Vision Ins. – ACH $218.96

Stanley’s, Inc. – Malt Beverage Fee

Refund $300.00

South Dakota One Call – Water Locate

Fees $23.10

True Value – Police, Parks, Pool, Streets

& Finance Office Supplies $773.92

Univar USA, Inc. – West Nile

Supplies $3,080.00

US Postmaster – Water Bills Postage

& Fin. Off. Stamps $517.43

Venture Communications

Telephone/Fax/Internet $892.17

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police

Phones $362.75

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT

Retainer $120.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $453.77

Wilde Isburg, Lesli – Police

Minor Equipment $110.00

Zuber Refrigeration – Police Bldg.

Repairs/Maintenance $367.59

TOTAL CHECKS $324,929.79

Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was again had regarding EMT classes. Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve Attorney Larson to draw up a simple contract to be signed by both the EMT class applicant and the City wherein the City will cover $200.00 of the total up-front cost of the EMT classes and that it is required the applicant complete the classes, pass the practical and the written test, be hired on through the City and be active as an EMT for a term of (1) full year and have a minimum of (3) runs completed and once completed, the City will reimburse applicant for the remaining $200.00; or they, as the applicant, if do not fulfill their commitment, will be legally liable and required to reimburse the City the $200.00 of the total up-front cost of the EMT classes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attorney Larson explained the process of public nuisance defined, notice to abate, abatement of nuisance, and special assessment of costs of abatement as currently defined in the City’s ordinances (Chapter 8.08 Nuisances) and he believes this is how the City needs to proceed regarding the Vail building. Chief Mogard will follow up with Attorney Larson to get the necessary information to get the process started.

Mogard gave police report and attached a 6-month fiscal report from the Highway Safety.

Mogard informed the Pet Clinic this year will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Potter County Fairgrounds from 10AM – 3PM (see publication in newspaper for date, time, location, and pricing).

Mogard explained that the Gettysburg Police Department has been approved for a Highway Safety Grant to put another radar sign near the school.

Mogard informed that last month the City held a special meeting wherein the police patch was discussed. It was explained that the current patch had never officially been voted upon via motion according to City records. As Chief of Police, I have since removed the current patch from our police building, vehicles and uniforms and are looking into different options at this time. Mogard stated the Police Department did receive a $100 donation toward new patches if a new patch was decided upon.

Appointment: Emily Allen – Police Patch (no show – sent letter via e-mail)

Appointment: Shannon Johnson – Police Patch and Community (via ZOOM)

Time was opened for public comment. Mark Braaten spoke regarding the police patch. Schatz was asked to read the following public statement aloud:

Public Statement regarding Gettysburg, SD “Police Patch”

For release by the Mayor of Gettysburg, SD during the regular council meeting held July 6, 2020

Neither the City of Gettysburg, SD, nor the Gettysburg SD Police Department, have, or have had, any official patch, emblem, insignia, or logo.

The patch that has been the focus of media coverage in 2020 was applied in 2009 solely by the authority of the Office of Police Chief. This officer is no longer employed by the City of Gettysburg. The current Police Chief has used the same authority to remove this patch from all uniforms, vehicles, and buildings.

Public comment is welcome at the appropriate time during tonight’s meeting. However, it is the opinion of Council, that no further action is required.

P. Nagel asked if the tele-type service was still in use wherein the City still shares the cost with the County and was told yes, it was.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.865, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.63, AvGas at $3.066, and Jet-A at $1.82. Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report.

Discussion was had regarding the consideration of multi-yearing the airport AWOS project wherein the City would have to carry some costs until entitlements become available in 2021. It was expressed the City is still hoping to receive the AWOS III model. The determination is still awaiting FAA approval and it is the hope it will be made sometime in July. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the City to cover the $39k out of general fund and do an appropriation for such on the AWOS grant to carry over to next year wherein the City will then be reimbursed in early 2021 when next year’s grant is approved. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that KLJ and NECOG helped put together the paperwork involved for the City to apply for the South Dakota Department of Transportation Community Access Grant and is asking for a motion approving Mayor to sign off on the same, along with KLJ’s Professional Services Agreement. Moved by P. Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Mayor Wuttke to sign the Resolution of Financial Commitment, Responsibility for Road Maintenance, and Support for Project (First Reading) as well as the Application for Industrial Park, Agri-Business Access, or Community Access Grant Funds and KLJ’s Professional Services Agreement for the project of replacing an approximate 9-10 block radius of roads damaged from the new hospital construction. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson is also asking for a motion approving approximately $8,000 to purchase fabric to repair said streets for one year until the grant is in place and wherein the new hospital project will hopefully be completed. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve the purchase of fabric in the approximated cost of $8,000 to repair an approximate 9-10 block radius of streets this year in the new hospital project area. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson stated that Jensen has been here doing some road patching and will be back to finish in a couple of weeks.

Discussion was had on the pool policy and wording changes regarding lifeguard attire which should be added to said policy. A motion was voted on and approved at the June 8, 2020 meeting to allow the female lifeguards to purchase two-piece lifeguard bathing suits which were appropriate and within the lifeguard attire protocol. Final rewording will need to be discussed at August meeting and will need to be adopted at said time.

Anderson stated the City has again received a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award this year. Schatz asked permission to quote the DENR correspondence within the minutes. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve including the DENR Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award and information within the minutes. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources recognizes City of Gettysburg for Drinking Water Compliance. PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced today that the City of Gettysburg public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award.

“Most customers do not realize what it takes to meet all of the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act and all too often take for granted the behind the scenes efforts of these unsung heroes to provide their communities with safe drinking water. We are especially grateful for these essential employees during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “DENR is excited to award the City of Gettysburg and its system operation specialists with a Drinking Water Certification Award for their diligence in providing safe drinking water to their customers in 2019 and throughout the pandemic.”

The systems operation specialists are Russell Anderson and Greg Gerber.

To qualify for the Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award, public water systems and their system operations specialists had to meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for 2019.

Anderson stated we did apply for the West Nile Grant this year and have received a State of South Dakota Recipient Contract for said grant approving $2,806.00 for the City. Schatz asked for a motion approving the same to be signed by Mayor Wuttke. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve Mayor to sign off on the State of South Dakota Recipient Contract for the West Nile Grant for 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked for a motion approving pay application from Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., for work to-date on the Gettysburg Airport Taxilane project. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve payment on the pay application from Sharpe Enterprises, Inc., in the amount of $154,911.60 for work completed to-date on the Gettysburg Airport Taxilane project. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,046.76. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave finance office report. Schatz explained that Mueller Systems, whom we order our water meters through, is requesting payment via ACH instead of check form for all future payments and asked for a motion approving same. Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to approve all future payments to Mueller Systems via ACH rather than by check form. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100 this month. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for permission for the City Finance Office to be able to use a Citizen Complaint – Recommendation Form herself and deputy finance officer researched to help keep complaints moving in a positive fashion and which can be kept on file properly. Once the citizen has filled out the form, the officers of City Office will then forward said information to the proper manager and/or council committee members to address. All agreed its use would be beneficial.

Schatz explained the COVID CARES ACT available for cities and counties to be able to receive COVID recovery fund reimbursement on wages, PPE items, etc. wherein unexpected funds had to be expended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussion. Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Mayor signing off on City of Gettysburg Resolution 2020-7-6 A Resolution Authorizing the Execution of Contractual Documents with the State of South Dakota for the Receipt of Cares Act Funds to Address the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis; the State of South Dakota Local Government COVID Recovery Fund Reimbursement Agreement along with Annex A of same; and South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management Pre-Award Risk Assessment Questionnaire. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the following building permits:

Building Permits: Ed Hermann – 710 S Potter – Wood Fence

Thomas & Cheryl Nadgwick – 101 N Harrison Street – Deck & Boardwalk &

Privacy Fence

Trent Lutter – 30959 US Hwy 212 Lot B – Pole Building to Store Seed

All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal at 7:40PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Council reconvened from Executive Session at 7:54PM.

Correspondence: The Airport Fuel Report, City Office Bank Reconciliations & Quarterly Financials, and Economic Development Quarterly Reports were included within Council’s packets. A Thank-You was read from 212 Mini Mall thanking the City for refund of malt beverage license this year. Schatz informed the 211 Helpline Center is now available to all residents of South Dakota. The 211 Helpline can be called 24/7 by anyone needing information or support – whether financial, family, mental health, or disaster-related. Schatz reminded Council that the 2020 Elected Officials Workshop will be held in Pierre on September 2, 2020, and anyone interested in going is to let Schatz know so registrations can be filled out no later than August 15, 2020.

Round Table: P. Nagel stated that if the media continues to ask for any type of response with regard to the police patch, the Public Statement released by Mayor Wuttke should be given. VanBockel stated she thinks we should continue to have our meetings on ZOOM until our new streamline system is up and running. Williams mentioned there is an on-line workshop this Wednesday for understanding financial statements. Also, Homes are Possible, Inc., out of Aberdeen are looking into the area of Gettysburg to see if anyone is interested in a homeowner’s workshop that goes over basics such as obtaining credit, applying for a mortgage, etc. Williams informed that there has been some renewed interest toward the Medicine Rock Café and NECOG is handling the specifics. Williams stated that the Gettysburg Inn & Suites will possibly be open again and ready to go by this Fall. Chief Mogard would like to thank the community and the Council for supporting the police department through this police patch situation. Ellwanger stated on the West side of the Dollar General, there is an alleyway that Zuber’s use as an access to the back of their business. The freight trucks coming in for Dollar General have been turning around in that area and have crushed the culvert and water is beginning to backup there. In speaking with the residents in that area, Ellwanger states there needs to be a longer culvert put in and possibly extend that approach out. This may need to be discussed with Dollar General. Ellwanger also expressed concern with a couple of code enforcement issues, mainly abandoned vehicles sitting in residential yards, several properties with overgrown noxious weeds, and alleys overgrown with trees and shrubs. P. Nagel asked about several pine needle trees that are in terrible condition in town, currently. Ellwanger stated it could be a root fungus due to the excessive moisture. Schatz asked Ellwanger if he and D. Frost were going to be able to trim the trees at the ballpark yet this summer. Ellwanger stated yes and explained that there are several trees that need to be removed. Officer Haupert mentioned that Amy Wager had contacted her to explain that some of the bees in which she is raising have left their bee area due to the excessive heat. If anyone sees or hears anything regarding a colony of bees in an area where it does not seem they should be, to please contact her.

Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn meeting at 8:10PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

