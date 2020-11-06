Oct. 29, 1944 - Oct. 29, 2020

Clair E. Burke, 76, of Lemont, PA died Oct. 29, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Oct. 29, 1944, in Johnstown, he was a son of the late Clarence and Mary(Campagna) Burke. On Aug. 3, 1968, he married Sonja Jean Lamborn.

Clair owned and operated Sunday’s Exxon Service Center and Ryder Truck Rental, State College. He ran both businesses for over 30 years.

Clair is survived by his two daughters, Jeanne C. Markle (Robert) of Pleasant Gap, Crissy E. Bieber (Brooke) of Gettysburg, SD, four grandchildren, his sisters, Pat Goginsky, Donna Tarzian, and Jackie Sywensky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Edward Burke.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd, State College, PA 16801.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heintzelman Funeral Home.