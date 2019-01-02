Clarence N. Arbach, 92, Hoven, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at Highmore Health in Highmore. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Clarence Nicholas Arbach, son of Rose M. (Hoffman) and Mike M. Arbach, was born at the Arbach farm six miles NW of Hoven on Nov. 4, 1926. He attended rural school and two years of St. Anthony’s Parochial School. He was then needed on the farm as his brothers were away in the service.

Clarence married Beatrice Hageman at Hoven on May 9, 1950. They settled on Clarence’s farm which was 5 miles NW of Hoven in Walworth County. This is where Clarence and Beatrice farmed, ranched and raised four children. They moved into Hoven in 1980 and, in 1992, they had a farm sale and Clarence retired. Beatrice died March 7, 2017 and shortly thereafter Clarence moved to Highmore Health.

Clarence was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Church and belonged to the Catholic Order of Foresters. He also was a Hoven City Councilman and served on the Walworth County Conservation Board. Clarence was happiest when his family was around. He did lots of golfing at the Hoven Country Club with getting a hole-in-one being a highlight. He also enjoyed woodworking and playing cards.

Clarence is survived by two sons, Jim (Julie) Arbach of Washburn, ND and Gary (Joyce) Arbach of Hoven; two daughters, Linda (Don Neuharth) Spoonemore of Harrold, and Jean Dreis of Hoven; two sisters, Laurene Kaiser of Hoven and Bette Brotzel of Billings, MT; sisters-in-law, Janice Arbach Sayler of Eureka, Mary Joan Arbach of Pierre, and Irene Arbach of Rapid City; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Beatrice, Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, two sons-in-law (Daniel Reuer and Bobbie Dreis), three brothers (Norbert, Jerome, and Paul), and two sisters (Viola Breen and Clara Rader).

Honorary bearers were Clarence’s caregivers at Highmore Health.

Casketbearers were Robert Spoonemore of Harrisburg, Bryant Spoonemore of Dell Rapids, Jay Arbach of Volga, Brandon Arbach of Lincoln, ND, Bill Rader of Hoven and Alain Green of Bismarck, ND

Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle is in charge of arrangements. (www.MillerLienFH.com)