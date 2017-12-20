Class cut ups…

The Gettysburg ag class participated in pork fabrication last week in order to learn about the process of cutting carcasses into standard cuts of meat. Students separated each half into primal cuts, then proceeded to various retail and wholesale cuts. Pictured from left are Taylor Frost (Don and Cindy), Brody Genzler (James and Kristie), Kolten Kirby (Kelly and Renee), Cody Brooks (Mary Beth Holzwarth), and Calen Decker (Kari and Rick). Other members of the class are Preston Worth (Bart and Carmen) and Dawson Simon (Pat and Diane). The adviser for the class is Mr. Luke Eide.