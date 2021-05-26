Class of ’21

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Gettysburg High School has a new class of graduates. The GHS Class of 2021 turned their tassels on Saturday afternoon, May 22, at the school gym. The stood for their last class picture during the ceremony. Pictured are (back, l to r) Ethan Pitlick, Jaydon Goebel, Kayden Ahlemeier, Dylan Drew, Rick Dahlquist, Ryatt Genzler, Brayden Schlachter. Middle row: Ashley Wigart, Leah Mogard, Madison Wigart. Front: Abbie Larson, Teigen Schuchhardt, Caleb Long, Rylee Zweber, and Rachel Goebel.

Congratulations to the GHS graduates of 2021! Check out more pictures from graduation day inside this week’s edition.