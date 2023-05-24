Class of ’23

Gettysburg High School has a new class of graduates. The GHS Class of 2023 turned their tassels on Saturday afternoon, May 20, at the school gym. They stood for their last class picture during the ceremony. Pictured are (back, l to r) Tyler Simon, Jayden In The Woods, Jaidn Wager, Teresa Leo Montalvo, Katie Robbennolt, Ian Chevrand Campos Guimaraes, Ashton Larson, Morgan Frost. Front: Alex Tanner, Taelor Zweber, Owen Rausch, Vivian Jost, and Chase DeRouchey. Congratulations to the GHS graduates of 2023! Check out more pictures from graduation day inside this week’s edition.