Clifetta Arbach, 59, Hoven, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at the Bowdle Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, July 23 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed at the Church Cemetery.

Clifetta Faye Jacobs, daughter of Roxy (Anderson) and Rudy Jacobs, was born at Hoven on July 3, 1959. Her very early years were spent in Britton and Gettysburg. In 1962, the family moved to a farm south of Tolstoy where Clifetta was brought up. Her formal education consisted of Tolstoy Grade School, Hoven High School (Class of 1977) and National College of Business in Rapid City. Upon graduation in 1979, she relocated to Ocala, FL where she was employed at Martin Marietta Materials. Following 10 years in their employ, she returned to South Dakota in 1989.

Clifetta married Matt Arbach at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg on Nov. 24, 1989. They settled near Hoven where she was bookkeeper for Matt’s electrical and plumbing business. She was also active in the farming operation where she did lots of milking and working with pigs.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Altar Society for many years. Clifetta cherished the time she spent with her granddaughters, kept a big garden and did lots of canning. Her hobbies included crocheting and needlepoint. Clifetta will be remembered for her great sense of humor as well as her kind and loving nature.

Clifetta is survived by her husband of 28 years, Matt Arbach, of Hoven; her son, Chad (Shawna) Jacobs, of Sioux Falls; her father, Rudy Jacobs, of Tolstoy two brothers, Dwayne Jacobs of Tolstoy and Randy Jacobs of Colton; and two granddaughters, Sidney and Tye.

She was preceded in death by mother, Roxy, on Nov. 5, 2017, her grandparents Bill and Mildred Anderson and Eddie and Lydia Jacobs; and her parents-in-law, Lewis and Bernadette Arbach.

Casketbearers were Christopher Arbach of Sioux Falls, Justin Arbach of Rochester, MN, Lewis Reuer of Bowdle, Christopher Jacobs of Brookings, Jordan Jacobs of Faulkton, and Adam Griese of Aberdeen.

