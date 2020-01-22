Clifford Rusch

Clifford Clarence Rusch, 94 of Spearfish, and formerly of Seneca, SD died Jan.16, 2020. Clifford was born Jan. 3, 1926, near Onaka, SD, to Clarence and Emma (Hagenlock) Rusch.

Clifford grew up in the Seneca, SD area and graduated from Seneca High School in 1943. He enlisted in the United States Navy on June 1, 1943, during World War II and served on the USS Mango, stationed in the Philippines.

Clifford married Marilyn Kast on June 3, 1947. After retiring from farming in 1990, they moved to Spearfish and enjoyed a winter residence in Tucson, Arizona.

On the farm, he enjoyed flying his Piper J 3 Cub, and used it to deliver care packages during the harsh winters.

Clifford is survived by his daughter, Janette (Rod) Weber of Phoenix, AZ; his son, Don (Marsha) of West Des Moines, IA; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, brothers Ken (Marilyn) of Fairmont, MN, Robert (Darlene) of Onaka, SD and sister, Corinne (Joe) Bowar of Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter, Marcia Stroud; sister Irene Cooper.

Funeral services were held Jan. 21 at the United Methodist Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. A memorial has been established to benefit Hospice of the Northern Hills (Spearfish SD) and Oakland Cemetery (Seneca SD).

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish are in charge of arrangements.