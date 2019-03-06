Clinic to transition from Rural Health Care to Avera by 2020

Avera and Rural Health Care, Inc. (RHCI) have a strong, long-standing partnership in many South Dakota communities. Discussions between both health care organizations have begun to transition operation of the Community Care Clinic over to Avera. For the past 20 years, the clinic has been operated by RHCI as a Federally Qualified Health Center with the objective of responding to unmet needs.

According to Jim Hardwick, CEO of Rural Health Care, Inc., “the landscape of health care in the Gettysburg area has changed significantly over the past 20 years. RHCI fully supports Avera’s plans to construct a new health care facility which will enhance the integration of services for a seamless continuum of care in north central South Dakota. The health care future for Gettysburg is bright and the collaboration of RHCI and Avera, which has proven to be extremely successful, will expand in communities where unmet needs still exist.”

Both organizations anticipate the transfer to be complete by the beginning of 2020.