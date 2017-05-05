Clyde Hepper

Clyde Ronald Hepper, 84, Hot Springs, SD, died April 18, 2017 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Clyde was born Jan. 3, 1933, at Lowry, SD, to Jacob and Magdelena (Bieber) Hepper. He attended Fuller rural school and enlisted in the US Army in 1953. Clyde worked at the Ford garage in Gettysburg, SD, and Mel’s Standard Service and DuAll Machinery Co. in Sioux Falls. He retired and moved back to Gettysburg, and later moved to the SD Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD.

He is survived by his brothers, Arthur Hepper, Gettysburg, SD, and Donald (Sandra) Hepper, Onida, SD; one sister, Patricia Moore, Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Herbert, William, and James Hepper; and sisters Esther Knecht, Ruth Nagel, Hazel Nagel, and Joyce Scheller.

Funeral services were held April 21 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial, with military honors, followed at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.