Potter County Coach Jessica Larson of Gettysburg received the 2023 Area Cross Country
Class B Coach of the Year honor by the South Dakota
Cross Country and Track and
Field Coaches Association.
Potter Country won the Class
B girls division and finished 13th in the boys division at the state meet in October. Larson has been coaching cross-country for 24 years and this is the seventh year she has been honored as Coach of the
Year. She is a 1995 GHS grad where she also competed in cross-country.
