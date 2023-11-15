Potter County Coach Jessica Larson of Gettysburg received the 2023 Area Cross Country

Class B Coach of the Year honor by the South Dakota

Cross Country and Track and

Field Coaches Association.

Potter Country won the Class

B girls division and finished 13th in the boys division at the state meet in October. Larson has been coaching cross-country for 24 years and this is the seventh year she has been honored as Coach of the

Year. She is a 1995 GHS grad where she also competed in cross-country.