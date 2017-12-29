Colin S. “Coali” Campbell, age 75 of Agar, SD, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. He was born May 1, 1942 on the family farm in Onida, SD, the son of William and Iva (McCamely) Campbell.

Colin farmed all his life on the family farm. He loved his career and the open range. When he was no longer farming, Colin worked for Stan Asmussen in Agar, SD. Colin enjoyed John Deere, sweets –especially cookies and Coca-Cola, and most importantly time spent with his family. He was a gentle, kind, and simple man who had a great sense of humor and a heart of gold.

On Dec. 14, 1973, Colin S. Campbell and Janet M. Hunt were united in marriage.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Iva Campbell; brother, Billy (Arlene) Campbell, son-in-law, Paul Cardinet; parents-in-law, Jack and Jennie Hunt; and friends, Dennis and Noel Doerr, and Martin “Honey” Webb.

Colin is survived by his wife, Janet Campbell; children, Jacqueline Jennifer Cardinet (Jeffrey Smith), Turner Jack Campbell (Danielle McGee-Campbell), Colin Gene “Weasel” Campbell, Tori Lee “Bug” Pugh (Brandon); grandchildren, Evalee Campbell, Ceejay Campbell, Arejay Campbell, Skyler Pugh, Bo McGee-Campbell, Kiley McGee-Campbell; his dogs, Gus Gus and Diesel Dog; brother, Arlo Campbell (Carol Ree); aunt, Eulalia MaCamely; cousin, Jack Campbell; sisters-in-law, Big Sue Eberhard, Joan Webb, Betsy Ducheneaux, Joni Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Honorary casket bearers were Colin’s grandchildren: Evalee Campbell, Ceejay Campbell, Arejay Campbell, Skyler Pugh, Bo McGee-Campbell, Kiley McGee-Campbell; sisters-in-law, Big Sue Eberhard, Joan Webb, Betsy Ducheneaux, Joni Nelson; and friends: Adam Pugh, Brenda Doerr, Christina Zweber, and the Goebel Boys.

Casket bearers were Colin Gene Campbell, Turner Campbell, Brandon Pugh, Michael Wolfworth, TJ Wolfworth and Randy Brown.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 21, at Onida United Methodist Church. Burial followed at the Onida Cemetery.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.