Colin S. “Coali” Campbell, age 75 of Agar, SD, died Dec. 16, 2017 at the LakeRidge Care Center-Lakeside Oasis in Buffalo, MN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Luce Funeral Home, Gettysburg, SD. Funeral service will be held Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Onida United Methodist Church in Onida, SD. Burial will follow at the Onida Cemetery.