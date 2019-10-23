Combines catch fire, no hunting issues

Firefighters from the Gettysburg volunteer department were called out both Saturday and Sunday afternoon to combine fires in the western part of the county.

According to Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, two of Dale Robinson’s Case combines started on fire Saturday, Oct. 19 when sunflowers that had been destroyed by hail were being harvested. Sheriff Hamburger reported that both combines started on fire, and one was reported as a total loss. The wind flared the fire back up on Sunday afternoon. He added that the wet and muddy conditions made it hard for the fire fighters to get in and out of the field.

Although Saturday was the opening day for pheasant season, it appeared that there were far more farmers working on the harvest than hunters in the field. The sheriff also said there were no reports of any incidents involving hunting.

Some hunters who were in search of pheasants indicated that it was tough going, but still had an enjoyable hunt.