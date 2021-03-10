Commissioner meeting covers many issues

CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Zweber call the March 2nd, 2021 to order. Present: Everson, Hagny, Tanner and Frost.

AMEND THE AGENDA

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to amend the agenda. Burn Ban added to

Emergency Management. All voted aye. Motion carried

ALCOHOL LICENSE FOR FAIRBOARD JULY 10TH, AUGUST 7TH & 8TH, 2021

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve Alcohol License for Potter County Fairboard for July 10th, August 7th and 8th, 2021. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MINUTES

Moved by Tanner, seconded by Frost to approve the February 2nd, 2021 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICER REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 2/28/2021

Cash Items $1,115.50

NSF RETURN $1,036.48

Checks on Hand $ 9,060.70

Credit/Debit Cards $539.57

Great Western $67,471.97

Plains Commerce Checking $9,138.25

Plains Commerce Fund

nvestments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $3,203,691.41

TOTAL CASH

ALANCE $4,092,053.88

Total Assets in Custody of County

s of 2/28/2021

County Amount $3,021,239.45

Amounts Held

or Other Gov $775.91

Amounts Held

or Others $1,070,038.52

TOTAL ASSETS $4,092,053.88

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

SIEBRASSE PLATT

Dave Siebrasse presented Plat of Siebrasse Tract 1.

Moved by Everson seconded by Hagny to approve Siebrasse Plat. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CERTIFICATE OF COUNTY

COMMISSION RESOLUTION

NO. 322021

A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE PLAT OF SIEBRASSE TRACT 1, A SUBDIVISION OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 117 NORTH, RANGE 79 WEST OF THE 5TH P.M., POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA.

WHEREAS, the plat of the above-described property has been executed according to statute, now therefore:

BE IT RESOLVED that the County Commission, in and for Potter County, does hereby approve the said plat of SIEBRASSE TRACT 1.

Dated this 2nd day of March 2021

Jesse Zweber

Chairperson

SECOND AMENDMENT

States Attorney Smith, Renee Kirby, John Umiker, Supt. Saltsman, Molly McRoberts and the commissioners discussed the Second Amendment. States Attorney Smith explained the difference between a Resolution and an Ordinance. This will be tabled for the April meeting.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JAMES LEMBKE

States Attorney Smith discussed a letter he sent to Lembke and the commissioners.

Moved by Hagny to pay SDRS $11,825.75 with Lembke paying $11,825.75. Motion died for lack of a second motion.

Moved by Everson to pay 1 year without interest/penalties to May 2019 with county portion $1,438.04 and Lembke’s portion $1,438.04. Seconded by Frost. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Frost-aye, Hagny-nay, Tanner-nay, Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney discussed suicide road closing. Brosz Engineer will be inspecting the bridge.

Poor Lien 2021-3 from Avera was discussed.

States Attorney Smith discussed Web Water boring under roads. Discussion if the County received a stipend from Web Water. More information will be obtained.

RANGE FIRE REQUEST

FOR ASSISTANCE

Discussion of fire statute. This allows for the state to come in.

Moved by Tanner for Chairman Zweber to sign resolution. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

POTTER COUNTY

RESOLUTION 2021-3-2

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING

RANGE FIRE REQUEST

FOR ASSISTANCE

WHEREAS, state law allows the South Dakota Wildland Fire Coordinator to assist in the suppression of rangeland fires only upon a formal request by a Board of County Commissioners, and

WHEREAS, the South Dakota Wildland Fire Coordinator has requested that a person be officially designated to make such requests, and

WHEREAS, at the time of a fire emergency there is insufficient time to convene the Board to make such requests,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the County Commission in and for the County of Potter, Stated of South Dakota, that any one of the following identified individuals are hereby authorized to request assistance in the suppression of rangeland fires within the County, in and for the County, as specified in SDCL 41-20-8.1, to wit:

1. The then acting Emergency Manager Director, now

Cheryl Sautner

105 N. Broadway St, Gettysburg, SD

605-765-4433

2. The then acting Sheriff, now

Curt Hamburger

400 E. Commercial Ave,

Gettysburg, SD

605-769-0176

3. The then acting Gettysburg Fire Department Chief, now

Mark Goebel

16471 310th Ave, Gettysburg, SD

605-769-1629

4. The then acting Hoven Fire Department Chief, now

Ron Baker

PO Box 41, Hoven, SD 57450

605-848-7084

5. The then acting Lebanon Fire Department Chief, now

Ron Dahlquist

31973 158th St, Lebanon, SD 5745

605-769-5004

6. The then acting Tolstoy Fire Department Chief, now

Darin Stoeker

15188 Sherman Ave, Onaka, SD 57466

605-871-9814

This authority shall continue in force and effect until terminated by a Resolution of the Board.

Duly passed and adopted at a regular meeting of the Commission on the 2nd day of March, 2021.

Jesse, Zweber, Chairman

Potter County Commission

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

Potter County, South Dakota

TAX DEED

Cody Nauman and Sandy Nauman met with the commissioners.

Moved by Hagny seconded by Tanner for Nauman’s to lease Potter County Land through April 30th, 2021 and Nauman’s will provide proof of insurance. All voted aye. Motion carried. States Attorney Smith will have lease drawn up.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to enter into executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to move out of executive session. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioner Everson in charge of recorder.

Moved by Tanner, in lieu of the auction the County will offer the land back to the Nauman Family for 10% of the assessed value, plus all back taxes on land and houses totaling $105,335. Seconded by Frost.

Roll Call: Tanner-yes, Frost-aye, Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, and Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

A special meeting may be held March 16th at 1:00 p.m. if Nauman’s agree to the proposal. A resolution will be presented.

JOHNSON CONTROL TOM HUNSTAD

Tom met with the commissioners and will do a walk through the courthouse for an assessment on our building.

HIGHWAY – SUPT. SALTSMAN

Load limits were placed March 1st.

Melvin Holzwarth asked the commissioners to take in consideration the load limit for each road. Holzwarth stated he maintains ¼ mile of road from his house to the highway and would not like the load limit on. Holzwarth will address this in again the beginning of 2022.

AGREEMENT #2021-54-1

Moved by Hagny for chairman Zweber to sign agreement for cost sharing with GFP. Seconded by Tanner. Roll Call: Hagny-aye, Tanner-aye, Everson-aye, & Zweber-aye. Frost-nay. Motion carried.

Discussion of road repair going by the hospital, Court Street and the airport road. Supt Saltsman will advertise for bids.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING

AGREEMENTS

Moved by Tanner for Chairman Zweber to sign Mosquito Agreements. Seconded by Everson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Town of Lebanon

Town of Seneca

Town of Tolstoy

City of Hoven

West Whitlock Resort

West Whitlock Recreation area

Suicide road the survey has been postponed.

Supt. Saltsman discussed payment received from the State to be used to repair or demolish bridges. Potter County will use these funds to remove the bridge from Suicide Road.

Supt. Saltsman presented SDDOT Funding Agreement.

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

FUNDING AGREEMENT

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for chairman Zweber to sign the SDDOT Funding Agreement. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Cronin road was discussed. July 2020 Commissioners meeting was recorded that this is not a county road.

Supt. Saltsman attended the FEMA meeting. We should be receiving our share from the state.

Supt. Saltsman toured the Faulk County Shop. Size 100 x 160. Cost was 1.1 million. Supt. Saltsman would like to set up a committee to go and look at other shops. Saltsman talked to Logan Electric on the layout for a new shop on the county land.

New Semi – no additional contact. Discussion of looking at used semis.

Discussion new work pickup. Lamb motors has a 2021 crew-cab Chevy 2500, work-pick up for $36,436.

Discussion of safety meetings once a month and buying lunch or breakfast for the guys.

Discussion of starting 4/10-hour days. Tabled to April meeting.

Supt. Saltsman attended a 2-hour asphalt conference.

March 23-24 SD Hwy conference in Deadwood.

Safety Glasses company has been contacted.

Discussion of an employee driving to and from work in county vehicles. This will discontinue.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. February Payroll Comm 4215.96, AUD 5391.17 Treas 8778.95, St Attn 6722.88, ROD 8639.26, VA 703.86, Sheriff 18,496.90, Library 6356.61, Ext 1252.42, R&B 41,027.20, FEMA 731.46 Gen 1169.23, SDSRP 3120.00, Invesco 25.00, Accounts Management 450.00, GW 19,467.86, SDRS 9326.30, Colonial Life 551.30, BCBS 14,908.32, Dearborn 259.21, Aflac 1571.88, Ameritas 269.12. THAD BERINGER 952.32, A&B 1134.21, AXON 928.95, DAKOTA FARM 48.44, DEANS REPAIR 65.12, GALLS 509.11, MODERN MARKETING 366.73, NORTHER REBEL 600.00, SD OEM 11,321.44, SDACO 306.00, US UPUBLIC SAFETY 272.60, VENTURE 1191.31 VERIZON 168.16, VOYAGER 1169.49, BEADLE COUNTY AUDITOR 2000.00, CITY OF HOVEN 203.28, GREAT WESTERN 1403.38, HOVEN MEDIA 44.80, 212 MINI MALL 201.00 , A & B BUSINESS, INC. 596.47, A SMARTSIGN STORE 3568.12, ADAM ROSELAND 74.50 , AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 1510.24 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1260.98, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 4925.49, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00 , AVERA MEDICAL GROUP 95.00, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 246.23 , AXON ENTERPRISE, INC 38.90, BROSZ ENGINEERING INC 335.00, BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 359.40 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 7666.36 EQUIPMENT, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CHS 529.00 TRAVEL & CONF., CITY OF GETTYSBURG 21.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 90.20, CITY OF HOVEN 135.52 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 14346.75, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 4827.07, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1404.00, COLLABORATIVE SUMMER LIBRARY 101.86 , CURT HAMBURGER 159.72, DAKOTA LINE SALES LLC 14220.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.47, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 28.95, DAKOTA SUPPLY 881.05 SUPPLIES, DEAN’S REPAIR 300.00 , DECKER REPAIR 1451.08 , DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE COMPANY 47.00, FAULKTON DRUG 45.01, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 1440.00, GAS N GOODIES 37.03 , HOLZWARTH SALES 480.00 , HOVEN COOP 1053.21, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 89.60, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 411.81, THE HOVEN REVIEW 37.00, IN STITCHES 346.58, KELLY OSIER 55.00, LUCE FUNERAL HOME 625.0 , MANDY LUIKENS 100.00, MDU 235.18, MIDWAY PARTS 1606.74 SUPPLIES, MODERN MARKETING, INC 409.17 , NEW CREATIONS 1678.88, PANKRATZ LAW PROF LLC 1359.28, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 270.70 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 638.37 , QUILL CORPORATION 71.98 , REAL SIMPLE 18.00, REES COMMUNICATION 336.50, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 75.19, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 431.79, SD ASSOC OF CO HWY SUPT 450.00, SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 115.00, SDAAO 200.00 , SDAAO 200.00, SDAAO 150.00, SDACC 1000.00 , SDACO 688.03, SD ASSOCIATION OF WEED & PEST 50.00, SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2340.00, SDRS 2876.08 , SERVALL 226.20, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 255.85 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 447.85, STAN’S 691.86 TRAVEL & CONF., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 34.75, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 165.61 SUPPLIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 962.62 , VOYAGER 878.68 , WALK-N-ROLL 770.08, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 989.45, JESSE ZWEBER 197.40 ,

ROD ANNUAL REPORT

Tabled for the April meeting.

SDACC & SDACO MEMBERSHIP

Moved by Everson for Chairman Zweber to sign SDACC & SDACO County Dues Agreement. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF- HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed a death and an arrest that required hospitalization.

POTTER COUNTY/MOBRIDGE

911 AGREEMENT

Moved by Hagny for Sheriff Hamburger to sign 911 agreement. Seconded by Frost. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Frost to approve purchase of desks for $4600.00 from A&B. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EXTENSION OFFICE –

JEAN SENYAK

Extension Office secretary Senyak presented quote for computer $1898.20. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to approve the purchase from American Solutions. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of Driver’s license, Beetsch Construction building a desk for the Extension Office, mandatory SDSU all staff meetings the second Wednesday of every month and Potter County Fair starts August 7th.

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

Librarian met with the board. Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to appoint Carrie Harer to the Library Board. All voted aye. Motion carried.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

Regional manager Micah Small has resigned. Randy Mattox is covering until a new Regional Manager is found.

BURN BAN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson for Potter County to enforce a burn ban effective immediately. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

