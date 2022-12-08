Commissioners appoint Deputy Auditor

Following a special meeting last week, the Potter County Commissioners appointed Sarita Waldner as the Deputy Auditor. The appointment was made following their decision to relieve Darian Tanner of the same duties during the Nov. 30 meeting.

The office remains open during the staff changes, and according to Potter County States Attorney Craig Smith, Waldner is being trained for the deputy position with assistance from Sully County Auditor Susan Lamb in addition to some assistance from Cahill, Bauer and Associates CPAs and Consultants.

-MMcR