Commissioners approve budget at special meeting

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Zweber at 8:00 a.m. in the commissioner’s room at the courthouse. Commissioners present: Everson, Tanner, Hagny and Frost.

ANNUAL BUDGET ADOPTION

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption. Commissioner Everson seconded the following resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried. Resolution declared adopted.

RESOLUTION 9/28

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL

BUDGET FOR POTTER COUNTY,

SOUTH DAKOTA

Whereas, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year and,

Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and

Whereas, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, eliminations and additions have been made thereto.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, That such provisional budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, SHALL BE APPROVED AND ADOPTED AS THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPENDITURES FOR POTTER County, South Dakota and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022 and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, this 28th day of September, 2021.

The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor Potter, County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by Potter County for the year January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS OF

Potter County, South Dakota

s/s Jesse Zweber, Chairman

s/s Pat Everson, Commissioner

s/s Tonya Tanner, Commissioner

s/s William Frost, Commissioner

s/s Sandra Hagny, Commissioner

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor

JOHNSON CONTROL CONTRACT

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to accept the contract from Johnson Control to maintain the boiler for the courthouse for 3 years. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY –

CRAIG SMITH

POOR LIEN QUICK RELEASE

Moved by Frost for a partial release on poor lien of $200 in the name of Ted Frederick. Seconded by Everson. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DOE ADAM ROSELAND

Bob Ehler, via phone from Vanguard, reviewed the reassessment project.

DOE office hours will return to normal at the courthouse.

SUPT SALTSMAN – HIGHWAY

Supt. Saltsman discussed clay that needs to be used for the new highway shop.

Discussion of haul agreement and repair of Garfield St.

INSURANCE CLAIM

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to move into executive session for legal. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Moved by Tanner, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Pat Everson left at 9:20 a.m.

DAN SCHNEIDER –

COLONIAL LIFE

Schneider went over insurance products.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $71.54.

-100721