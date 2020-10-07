Commissioners approve budget at special meeting

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Zweber at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Frost, Iverson, Everson and Hagny.

ANNUAL BUDGET ADOPTION

Commissioner Frost presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption. Commissioner Everson seconded the following resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried. Resolution declared adopted.

RESOLUTION

ADOPTION OF ANNUAL

BUDGET FOR

Potter County, South DakotaWhereas, (7-21-5 thru 13), SDCL provides that the Board of County Commissioners shall each year prepare a Provisional Budget of all contemplated expenditures and revenues of the County and all its institutions and agencies for such fiscal year and,

Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners did prepare a Provisional Budget and cause same to be published by law, and

Whereas, due and legal notice has been given to the meeting of the Board of County Commissioners for the consideration of such Provisional Budget and all changes, elimination’s, and additions have been made thereto.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, That such provisional budget as amended and all its purposes, schedules, appropriations, amounts, estimates and all matters therein set forth, SHALL BE APPROVED AND ADOPTED AS THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE APPROPRIATION AND EXPEDITURES FOR Potter County, South Dakota and all its institutions and agencies for calendar year beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021 and the same is hereby approved and adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, this 25th day of September 2020.

The Annual Budget so adopted is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the county auditor Potter, County, South Dakota. The accompanying taxes are levied by the Potter County for the year January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER

OF Potter County, South Dakota

S/S Jesse Zweber, Chairman

S/S William Frost, Commissioner

S/S Kenneth Iverson, Commissioner

S/S Pat Everson, Commissioner

S/S Sandra Hagny, Commissioner

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw,

Potter County Auditor

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT FOR 2017 & 2018

Bruce Hintz, Legislative Audit, presented the report for finding on the 2017 & 2018 audit.

WALWORTH COUNTY JAIL

Kevin Holgard & Marion Schlomer, Walworth County Commissioners, met with the commissioners to discuss cost sharing on a regional jail in Mobridge.

Sheriff Hamburger will contact Faulk County jail on a jail contract for 5 years.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to void check #50534 for $39.53 and #50574 $20.00. Aye votes: Frost, Iverson, & Zweber. Absent from voting: Hagny & Everson. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Hagny to move into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to move out of executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioners discussed continued advertising for Highway Superintendent & Weed Supervisor.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

