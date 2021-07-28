Commissioners approve new highway shop bid

Chairman Zweber called the July 22nd, 2021 meeting to order.

Present: Everson, Tanner, Frost and Hagny.

HIGHWAY SHOP

Stated Attorney Smith discussed:

Loans vs bonds.

Acceptance of bids not on the bid spec.

Building erection and concrete work is contracted out.

Performance bond and payment bond.

Warranty on labor and materials.

LEC-Kevin Logan- stated a contract will be drawn up.

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to accept the proposal from Logan Electric to include bid, bid specs, and blue prints. Cost: Base price $1,666,023.88, Foundation engineering $3876.00, 1500 Gallon oil/water interceptor $15,988.00, Exterior sewer with manhole $35,373.00, Exterior Water $8,274.00, Fuel system with double wall tanks $101,530.54 Total Cost $1,831,065.42. A written contract to be signed to incorporate the documents, additions and adjustments. Roll Call: Everson-aye, Hagny-aye, Tanner-aye, Frost-aye, and Zweber-aye. Motion carried.

Highway personnel discussed.

ADJOURN

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber reconvened the meeting.

Discussion of the Amendment for Hoven dairy road culverts. Tabled to August.

Supt. Saltsman is reapplying for grant on truck.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

