Commissioners discuss budget, roads, and checkpoint on county side of bridge

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

Chairman Zweber called the September 1st, 2020 meeting to order. Present: Frost & Everson. Via Phone: Hagny. Not present: Iverson

MINUTES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve minutes from August 4th & 10th, 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. August payroll Comm 4230.66, AUD 3773.33, Treas 8463.12, SA 6791.98, Gen Gov 1471.18, DOE 7779.15, ROD 9085.11, VA 621.07, Sheriff 14,523.28, Lib 8127.85, Ext 1825.80, Weed 1313.15, R&B 59,871.58, FEMA 826.14. SDSRP 3120.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT 250.00, GREAT WESTERN 21,652.80, SDRS 8788.52, COLONIAL LIFE 567.46, BCBS 20,705.27, DEARBORN 240.16, AMERITAS 248.50, LAMB MOTOR 18,296.00, AGTEGRA 24,334.92, BOBS 90.95, BROWNLEE 2459.68, CHS 609.00, CONNECTING POINT 1390.00, GREAT WESTERN 78.03, HEARTLAND 300.00, HOVEN COOP 152.86, HUB INTERNATIONAL 1853.00, MDU 25.63, VENTURE 164.31, JUDICIAL 548.72, AGTEGRA 2934.86, BROWN AGRONOMY 109.28, Dept of Health 280.00, MDU 173.07, SDACO 102.00, 212 MINI MALL 152.11 , A & B BUSINESS, INC. 251.46 , ADAM ROSELAND 74.50 , SYNCB/AMAZON 747.62 , AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 619.54 , AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 240.23 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 61.03 REPAIRS/MAINT., B&M BODY & REPAIR 5533.44 REPAIRS/MAINT., BETTER HOMES & GARDENS 28.00 , BROWNLEE CONST, INC 321.31 SUPPLIES, BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 1160.76 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 5147.99 SUPPLIES, C&B 832.00 , CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62 , CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 2974.00 SUPPLIES, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES 50.00 , CITY OF GETTYSBURG 22.40 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 573.65 , CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2464.10 , CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CENT 1390.00 SERVICES & FEES, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 55.00 , DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3301.77 , DAKOTA SUPPLY 62.55 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 45.56 , DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 13838.39 , DARCY LOCKWOOD 15.00 , DEAN’S REPAIR 708.51 REPAIRS/MAINT., DIGITAL ALLY 395.00 , DON FROST 1620.00 , ERIC’S CUSTOM REPAIR 383.94 REPAIRS/MAINT., GAS N GOODIES 130.53 , GOLDSTAR PRODUCTS INC 1140.25 SUPPLIES, GOVERNMENT FORMS 2820.74 , GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 34.90 SUPPLIES, HOVEN CO-OP 349.93 , HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 44.80 , HOVEN REPAIR & BODY SHOP 3214.28 REPAIRS/MAINT., HOVEN REVIEW 268.80 PUBLISHING, J & J REPAIR & BODY WORKS 348.30 REPAIRS/MAINT., JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 637.28 SUPPLIES, KELLY OSIER 74.50 , KONRAD LAW, PROF. L.L.C 386.15 , LINCOLN COUNTY 30.00 , LOGAN ELECTRIC 92.34 SUPPLIES, LUCY LEWNO 166.50 , MARK KATTERHAGEN 15.00 , NEW CREATIONS 111.21 , OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50 , OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 1265.85 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 510.54 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 846.88 , POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 325.10, R&K MECHANICAL LLC 4800.00 SUPPLIES, POTTER CO. REGISTER OF DEEDS 30.00 , SANFORD HEALTH 2250.00 , SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2340.00 , SD SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION 140.00 , SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFTEY 60.00 , SERVALL 226.20 , SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 214.42 SUPPLIES, CRAIG SMITH 430.00 , TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 38.03 SUPPLIES, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 222.64 , US POSTAL SERVICE 860.00 , VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 2650.00 , VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 1627.44 , US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 1137.38 , WHEELHOUSE PLUMBING INC 449.00 SUPPLIES, YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 100.00 ,

DOE & EMERGENCY

MANAGEMENT VEHICLE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve purchase 2014 Acadia for $18,296.00. All voted aye. Motion carried.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING SERVICES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve the Mosquito Agreement for the town of Tolstoy. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OPERATING TRANSFER

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to transfer from General Fund to Road & Bridge $300,000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DEPUTY AUDITOR

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to approve the hire of Darian Tanner at $14.00 per hour, starting date August 31, 2020. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Discussion of Covid.

HIGHWAY – SUPT LONG

Supt Long discussed fixing areas of road on North 155 and both cemetery roads. Cost $27,000 and construction done by Jensen Construction.

Court Street is currently being reworked on for the 212-road project.

Supt. Long discussed the street going by hospital with cost up to $44,500 per block. There could be a possible grant for this next year. Supt. Long will contact NECOG on the grant.

Discussion of bridge on old 212 one mile west of Lebanon has structure failures. Brosz Engineering is coming to look at it.

Infratrack is coming to finish lining the culverts.

Discussion of the highway budget for 2021.

FAIRBOARD – THAD BERINGER

Beringer presented a report from the Fair board. Discussion of the east wall on the exhibit building needing repair.

LIBRARY BOARD – MARCY KNOBLE

& BARB VANDERVORST

Marcy Knoble, President of Library Board, thanked Barb Vandervorst for all she has done for the library. Knoble gave a report on use of the inheritance the library received from Edna Machan. Discussion of new system for checking books out, new public computers, and replacing the bookmobile. Auditor Shaw commented on needing monthly financial reports from the library.

SHERIFF – HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the jail in Walworth County.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the check point at the bridge. Hamburger is working on a check point on Potter County side of the bridge. He has received complaints with unworthy vehicles crossing the bridge.

Hagny asked Hamburger about a well-care check that was done at South Whitlock and how to get someone from South Whitlock to town for a Covid check.

Hagny disconnected from the Commissioners meeting at 10:10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s department was called out to the drowning at the river.

Sheriff Hamburger will be working with highway safety on receiving grants.

Discussion of the flashing speed signs in Hoven for the school zone.

Discussion of trucks coming off the gravel pits. Sheriff Hamburger stated any vehicle turning onto the highway, or a vehicle coming out of a parking lot, alley, driveway, etc., must stop before continuing onto the road even if there is no stop sign. This is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Discussion of 24/7 PBT’s with Covid.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

Sautner discussed LEMPG. Sautner would like to stay on the program for another year.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson for Chairman Zweber to sign the 2021 Local Emergency Management Performance Grant. All voted aye. Motion carried.

September 19th, 2021 is still planned for the Emergency Exercise.

Sautner discussed a virtual class for Emergency Management LEMPG she will be completing.

PDM and HSMAT plans should be completed soon.

Sautner will not be attending fall class due to covid.

PROVISIONAL BUDGET HEARING

Discussion of the budget. Changes: Hwy #425.20 Road Repair $600,000, 426.50 Gravel $550,000 434.10 Pickup $40,000.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $82.85.

-091020