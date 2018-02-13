Commissioners discuss law enforcement, bridges, and employee handbook on Feb. 6

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS MINUTES

FEBRUARY 6TH, 2018

GETTYSBURG, SD

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Correction

Poor Lien Claims

#2017-1 Minutes stated as person had ability to pay. Should read as person had ability to work and ability to purchase insurance.

#2017-8 Minutes stated to deny care for one person had ability to pay. Should read to deny care for one person had ability to purchase insurance and ability to pay claim.

#2017-11 & 2017-12 Minutes stated to deny claims as person had the ability to pay. Should read to deny claim as person had the ability to purchase insurance and ability to pay claim.

Moved by Iverson seconded by Zweber to approve the Corrected January 2nd, 2018 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Craig Smith discussed the three omitted taxes that are left to pay. States Attorney Smith will send out letters to the three remaining to let them know interest is accruing.

With the corrections made in the minutes on the poor liens, States Attorney Smith will send out letters to the hospitals.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Fischer Plat.

States Attorney Smith discussed depositions that will be this month. This is an ongoing lawsuit from 2012 from Joan Powell to define a section line in western Potter County.

States Attorney Smith has gone over the handbook in detail and would like to meet with the Commissioners to discuss changes.

SDDOT-DEAN VANDEWIELE

& NEHLS NELSON

TRAFFIC CONTROL ON 212

TO GETTYSBURG

Dean VanDeWiele discussed with the Commissioners traffic control in Gettysburg during the 2021 road construction on highway 212 thru Gettysburg. Dean suggested using Court Street as a diversion for traffic control. Dean has also talked to the City Council. The plans need to be set by the winter of 2020 with construction starting in 2021.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

STEVE SMITH

Supt. Steve Smith discussed contractor bidding hauling of gravel in County Road 816.

Moved by Williams seconded by Worth for Supt Smith to acquire bids for gravel bids on CR 816. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioner Worth asked Supt Smith how much spraying we do at West Whitlock. Discussion on trade off for work with Mosquito spraying and road work with West Whitlock.

SURPLUS IRON

Potter County highway has 3 trailers loads of iron to be surplus.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson for iron to be surplus. All voted aye. Motion carried.

BRIDGE PLANKS

Potter County shed has wooden bridge planks and the county has no use for them. Iverson stated that Lake Hiddenwood has a wooden bridge and he check with Game, Fish and Parks. Supt Smith will check with other highway superintendents to see if anyone is interested in the planks.

Discussion on diesel fuel current price $2.35. The County currently has 6400 gallons left.

BRIDGE BIDS

Supt Smith discussed the 2 bridge projects. We should know by late March if we received any grants.

Discussion of 155 north being rough. Supt Smith said he had highway maintenance blading in that area this week.

FISCHER ADDITION PLAT

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve Fisher Addition Plat. All voted aye. Motion carried.

“Be it resolved by the County Commission of Potter County, South Dakota, that the Plat showing “Fischer Addition in the SW1/4 of section 2, Township 119 North, Range 73 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota: Having been examined is hereby approved in accordance with the provisions of SDCL of 1967, Chapter 11-3, and any Amendments Thereof.

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor, Potter County, South Dakota

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

Emergency Manager Sautner had the commissioners sign her time sheet for meetings she has attended.

EM Sautner explained to the Commissioners the cost of radios that will be required by 2023. FEMA has grants for the radios but the County will still need to pay for the portable radios.

Cheryl is working on the Local Emergency Operation Plan manual which needs to be done every five years.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff hamburger talked to the city of Hoven on hiring a part-time policeman. Sheriff Hamburger would like to put a committee together with a Councilman from Hoven and a Commissioner from Potter County to discuss law enforcement in the Hoven Area. The City of Hoven has been without a policeman for four years.

Wildlife division may patrol the Parks. We do not have a Game Warden at this time.

HUB INTERNATIONAL

INSURANCE – CHRIS RUDE

Chris went over the liability insurance for Potter County with the Commissioners. Department heads will go over their supplies and make changes.

AMBER ERICKSON – SDSU 4-H STATE COORDINATOR

Amber met with the Commissioners to discuss the 4-H and partnership

Amber also discussed the hiring of an Extension Advisor. Interviews will be March 14, 1:00 p.m. at the Miller Courthouse.

LIBRARY – BARB VANDERVORST

SURPLUS DROP BOX FRAME

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to surplus a drop box frame. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Barb requested summer help. Moved by Williams seconded by Iverson to hire part-time summer help at $9.00 per hour. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. January Payroll Comm 6541.89, St Attn 8897.79, ROD 8845.18, Lib 8457.72, R&B 50,654.59, Aud 6688.65, VA 931.58, Ext 1606.74, FEMA 1146.10, Treas 10,973.30, DOE 6633.79, Sheriff 14,020.23, Jan 1717.02, Aflac 1607.67, BCBS 17,391.10, SDRS 9892.64, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 37.50, SDRS 2730.00, Ameritas 259.92, GW Bank 25,089.79. Overtime: McClain 715.32, Hagny 25.55, Lembke 34.92, Gerber 22.88, Kraft 14.38. MDU 68.72, USPS 98, PC Sheriff 62.66, MDU 2604.99, SDACO 108.00, US Voyager 471.10, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 1569.46 , A&B BUSINESS, INC. 252.96 SUPPLIES, SYNCB/AMAZON 1159.78 , ASPIRE, INC. 2160.00 , AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 192.00 SERVICES & FEES, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 729.40 REPAIRS/MAINT., BROSZ ENGINEERING, INC 2552.50 SERVICES & FEES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 8876.53 SUPPLIES, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 497.76 , CARSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 210.11 , CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 129.42 , CENTURY LINK 73.37 , CITY OF GETTYSBURG 16.85 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 52.00, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2760.28, CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 1484.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 537.17 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 9.18, DATASPEC INC. 449.00, DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 75.00, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 56.68 SUPPLIES, ERIC’S CUSTOM REPAIR 337.98 REPAIRS/MAINT., ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1516.00, FINANCE OFFICER 10000.00, FINANCE OFFICER 6000.00, GETTYSBURG/WHITLOCK BAY DEVEL. 2500.00 , GREAT WESTERN TIRE, INC. 873.96 SUPPLIES, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT,INC 100.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 100.00 UTILITIES, HIGH PLAINS ARTS COUNCIL 500.00, HOVEN SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER 3000.00 , HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 293.35, LARSON’S LANDING 65.40 , MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 1378.14, MEDICINE ROCK SENIOR CENTER 3000.00, MIDWAY PARTS 1875.51 SUPPLIES, MODERN MARKETING 429.28, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 59.48 UTILITIES, MORENO, LEE & BACHAND, P.C. 49.24, NECOG 8817.43, NESDCAP 2500.00 , NORTH CENTRAL FARMERS ELEVATOR 1050.61 TRAVEL & CONF., NORTHEASTERN MENTAL HEALTH 2329.00 , OAHE, INC. 1000.00 , OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50 , OLINGER, LOVALD, MCCAHREN 5538.92 , OVERDRIVE, INC 1500.00 , P.C. CONSERVATION DISTRICT 10000.00 , P.C. FAIRBOARD 7000.00 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 155.70 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 839.27, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 487.15, R&K MECHANICAL LLC 716.21 SUPPLIES, RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE 185.00, RAMKOTA HOTEL – PIERRE 190.00, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 585.52 SUPPLIES, SD DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 2340.00, SDEMA 95.00, SDSU EXTENSION 424.00 , SERVALL 231.17, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 305.70 SUPPLIES, SHAWNA SHAW 37.80 , CRAIG SMITH 1149.60, SMITH, STEVE 100.00, STAN’S 510.43 TRAVEL & CONF., STEVE L. SMITH 126.99 TRAVEL & CONF., THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 129.16, TIM GORDON 51.24 TRAVEL & CONF., TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 13.78, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 178.63 SUPPLIES, VANGUARD APPRAISALS, INC. 125.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 853.56, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 158.21 UTILITIES, VERIZON WIRELESS 253.44, VERIZON WIRELESS 108.80 UTILITIES, VILAS 138.43, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 379.47, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 190.00 , WESTERN COMMUNICATIONS, INC 1320.00 , DELVIN WORTH 13.86 , YANKTON COUNTY TREASURER 142.25 , JESSE ZWEBER 18.48, PRINTER FOR AUDITOR AND DECLARE PRINTER SURPLUS

Auditor Shaw requested a new printer for $1395.00. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Williams for Auditor Shaw to purchase a new printer for $1395 and to surplus the old Ricoh printer. All voted aye. Motion carried.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE TREASURER AS OF 12/31/2017

Cash Items $817.05

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$ 23,848.61

Great Western $ 2,130.56

Plains Commerce Checking

$ 1,472.39

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$ 500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$ 3,018,341.62

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$ 3,546,610.23

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 12/31/2017

County Amount $ 2,721,194.17

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$ 822,992.22

Amounts Held For Others $ 2,423.84

TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,546,610.23

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE TREASURER AS OF 1/31/2018

Cash Items $ 1,410.00

Credit Cards $ 226.20

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$ 31,783.63

Great Western $170,227.09

Plains Commerce Checking

$ 13,777.55

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$ 500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$ 3,223,863.85

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$ 3,941,288.32

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 1/31/2018

County Amount $ 2,894,602.39

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$ 1,043,555.29

Amounts Held For Others $3,130.64

TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,941,288.32

Commissioners discussed the chairlift for the Courthouse.

EXTENSION OFFICE – DECLARE PRINTER SURPLUS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Zweber to declare Extension Office Printer surplus. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Commissioners discussed the Extension office and if the County needs an Extension Advisor from SDSU.

ADJOUN

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHARIMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD OF COMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $135.89

-021518