Commissioners held November meeting

The Potter County commissioners used their November meeting to expand liquor sales for a summer holiday, review law enforcement mutual aid, and shop at home with a change to a local insurance agent.

States attorney

SA Craig Smith talked about the second reading for the proposed on-sale liquor sales in Potter County for Memorial Day. It was passed with unanimous support by the commission. Smith said if anyone would need a petition to protest the ordinance, he can have it prepared for them if requested.

Hospital claims

Smith talked about an attorney fee that came in on a mental health issue. He said there are specific statutes regarding fees, but in certain situations the county may have to pay for the cost of hospitalization. He will continue working on that, and if no payment plan is made, small claims can be started for the amount due of around $1,800.

Law enforcement

SA Smith talked about a possible contract with the city of Hoven through the sheriff’s department to provide some law enforcement assistance. He also said that the sheriff attended the Gettysburg city council meeting to discuss law enforcement with them, as the city policeman is not available. The city has been able to provide coverage over the weekends, and options for law enforcement were discussed. He said that the sheriff’s office only has two law enforcement officers for the entire county, and the city has been looking for a deputy for around two months, and while they have been able to cover the law enforcement needs, it also is a concern. He explained that generally the sheriff responds to criminal investigations, and they have no obligation to patrol. He also talked about situations where day trips may be needed to transport someone to other facilities, and if it happens on a weekend when the sheriff is serving with the National Guard, then it leaves the county with no one to cover the area.

Taxes/court

Smith is sending a letter to the approximately 10 people who have not paid their taxes on the omitted property. He did not anticipate any problems.

He said there will be a different judge in Potter County court next

year, with Judge Mark Barnett covering the sixth circuit instead of Judge John Brown. He said the judges are being moved around, and court is held just once a month, which often adds a month or two to each case.

DOE

Angelia Hiles told the board that she passed her certification for the Director of Equalization, and the board moved to hire her for the position permanently.

Highway department

Superintendent Steve Smith updated the board on road projects. He has some older plows that need welding repair, and he provided information about one-way plows that are reported to work better than V plows, with capability to work faster and more efficiently. There was concern from the board about the new style of plow throwing gravel off the roads, but Smith said they are made so they won’t do that, and they do not have the bounce that the V plows do. He added that they don’t seem to get stuck like the V plows do, and can also be used for field ridging. The plow will be brought to town for a test run. Smith will let the commissioners know when it is available for a demonstration.

Emergency manager

EM Cheryl Sautner met with the board, and talked about some risk assessment projects that will need to be done each year in order to apply for grant money. She said it is basically putting an emergency exercise on the computer in order to be approved for grant funding, and it entails a lot of work. She also reported that there may be a need to upgrade radios, which will impact everyone in the emergency departments.

Sheriff’s report

Sheriff Curt Hamburger told the commission that his department is covering the city of Gettysburg, and there are law enforcement officers coming in to assist as needed on weekends. Sheriff Hamburger is assisting the deputies coming in to help the city, basically giving them access to the police vehicles and assistance as needed. He said they have never had to cover for longer than a couple days, and while there is no problem helping out they may need to revisit compensation. He suggested waiting until spring to find out what will work best.

The sheriff said he spent more time in Hoven recently, and said he is working on an agreement to help cover the city of Hoven, but figuring in the actual cost to cover the area will be higher than the $3500 initially proposed. He explained that there are three law enforcement officers living in Gettysburg which provides 24/7 coverage. He said they are looking at around $56,000 annually for the costs to have the department go cover Hoven, and he initially hoped to have someone on staff who lived in Hoven.

Sheriff Hamburger also talked briefly about the river resorts, saying he has been asked about contract law there. He said he has been called out more frequently to the area, but rarely for dangerous situations and more commonly for theft, however, he said they are all situations that required response.

He said they have been busy, and have had some help from other counties, and stressed that they want to keep providing mutual aid to the other officers as much as needed, but it will take some time to figure out what will work. He reported that there was a burglar alarm at a local convenience store, and a county sign was knocked down by the little ball park. He also said he had to write three tickets for open container violations for people who posted video on social media of themselves with open containers while driving.

A proposed contract with Hoven was presented to the commissioners for review. He said the city calls have not been drastic, but there are several calls.

A two year jail contract was signed with Walworth County. Sheriff Hamburger said he did not get an opportunity to go see the new jail in Faulkton yet.

Insurance

Aimee Hagny, an insurance agent with Northwestern Mutual in Gettysburg, provided health insurance options for the county employees. She presented updated rates to the board and explained the renewal costs and premiums based on the information provided. It was moved to switch the agent of record locally to Hagny, so she could provide them with complete updated information.

The meeting was adjourned after just two and a half hours, and it was suggested the time could be used to go combine.

The minutes are published in the Nov. 16 edition of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and at www.sdpublicnotices.com. The next meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 a.m. at the court house. The meetings are open to the public.

-Molly McRoberts