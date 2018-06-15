Commissioners held regular meeting June 7

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MINUTES

JUNE 7TH, 2018

The regular meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 8:00 A.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Worth, Iverson, Williams and Zweber.

MINUTES

Correction on minutes. Beer license that were approved in the May 1st 2018 minutes needed to be advertised. Advertisement was done May 30, 2018. Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to approve the following businesses for Uniform Alcoholic Beverage License: Bob’s Resort, Inc., South Whitlock Resort, Forest City Outdoors LLC, & West Whitlock Resort, & Brown’s Hunt Club. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Worth, second by Iverson to approve the May 1st, minutes as corrected. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PRIMARY ELECTION

JUNE 5, 2018 CANVASS

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the Canvass for the Primary Election. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CANVASS OF THE JUNE 5, 2018

PRIMARY ELECTION

The canvass of the Primary Election was conducted with the following results:

PRIMARY JUNE 5TH, 2018

Total

Absentee Gettysburg Hoven Votes

Registered Active Voters 1734 0

Vote Center Ballots Cast 0 561 178 739

Absentee 95 0 0 95

Provisionals 0 0 0 0

Total Voters 1734 95 561 178 834

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE REPUBLICAN

NEAL TAPIO 18 92 36 146

SHANTEL KREBS 20 143 39 202

DUSTIN “DUSTY” JOHNSON 46 265 81 392

GOVERNOR REPUBLIC

MARTY JACKLEY 41 221 56 318

KRISTI NOEM 43 294 108 445

REGISTER OF DEEDS REPUBLICAN

ELAINE STORKSON 56 324 121 501

SHEILA SCHATZ 29 200 44 273

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

WILLIAM J FROST 13 47 46 106

CODY L NAUMAN 4 34 6 44

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT Y

YES 50 298 115 463

NO 38 230 52 320

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney discussed the Plat for Bob’s resort.

Moved by Worth, seconded by Williams to approve the Plat for Bob’s Resort. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PLAT OF BOB’S

RESORT RESOLUTION

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of county Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota, that the plat entitled: “Lots 1 & 2 of Bob’s Resort 2nd Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 118 North, Range 78 West of the 5th P.m., Potter County, South Dakota”. which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, and it appearing that all taxes and special assessments have been paid and that such plat and the survey thereof have been made and executed according to law, the plat is hereby approved, and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2018.

William J. Frost Chairman, Board of County Commissioners Potter County, South Dakota.

ATTEST:

Shawna Shaw, County Auditor,

Potter County, South Dakota

States Attorney Smith discuss an abatement for Constance Kiernan This will be presented at the next commissioners meeting.

States Attorney Smith discussed the Agreement between the South Dakota Department of Health and Potter County.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Worth to approve the contract between the South Dakota Department of Health and Potter County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

States Attorney Smith discussed a pending poor lien 2016-1 for $7450. SA smith will send the poor lien to Codington Welfare.

States Attorney Smith discussed the policy handbook. Changes will be made and policy handbook will come out in July with a consent for all employees to sign.

States Attorney Smith discussed new culverts going through Gettysburg on the south end of Exene Street for their drainage project. SA Smith will draw up an easement for the City of Gettysburg.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Williams, seconded by Iverson to approve the reports. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 4/30/2018

Cash Items $1,939.54

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$587,804.13

Great Western $5,414.93

Plains Commerce Checking $1,896.62

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $4,569,079.18

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$5,666,134.40

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 4/30/2018

County Amount $3,396,634.30

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,130.64

Amounts Held For Others

$2,266,369.46

TOTAL ASSETS $5,666,134.40

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 5/31/2018

Cash Items $1,085.60

Checks on Hand and Credit Cards

$26,890.42

Great Western $60,256.24

Plains Commerce Checking $2,273.78

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,824,357.82

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,414,863.86

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 5/31/2018

County Amount $3,388,327.09

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$3,000.64

Amounts Held For Others

$1,023,536.13

TOTAL ASSETS $4,414,863.66

DEPUTY AUDITOR

Debbie Gordon was hired at $14.00 per hour.

DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Nichole Archer was hired for the DOE as summer employment. May work up to 40 hours per week at $14.00.

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

STEVE SMITH

Supt Smith discussed the gravel project that started June 6th. There are 8 trucks running at 50 ton per load. Highway maintenance are working 12 hour days. Water is being used to help pack down the gravel. Cost is $35.00 per load.

Mowing has started. Supt Smith stated that he has 3 mowers running.

Freightliner truck transmission is being rebuilt.

Supt Smith discussed the Community Access Grant is being applied for and Derick McTighe, Brosz Engineering, will have it available at the next meeting. This will include the replacement or extension of box culvert on the airport road.

WEST WHITLOCK CULVERTS

Supt Smith presented a list of all of the culverts on the West Whitlock Road. The culverts are salvageable at this point. Approximate cost would be $500,000-$600,000 to be relined. Game, Fish and Parks will be contacted about this project.

TOLSTOY ROAD

Tolstoy road chip seal had some damage near the stop sign to highway 20. Damaged is caused by gravel trucks hauling out of the Hettich pit. The trucks are avoiding traveling on the chip seal now.

Supt Smith talked to Edmunds County on repairing the damage and approximate cost is $60,000 for three miles.

Brownlee Construction will be making chips at Kaups Pit.

DEGLEMAN MOWER

New Degleman mower cost $23,500. John deer will give us $4000 for 2010 JD mower. Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to surplus 2010 John Deer Mower for trade in to John Deer. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Supt Smith discussed employee taking CDL test.

CLAIMS

Moved by Iverson, seconded by Zweber to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

May Payroll Comm $4,283.95, St Attn 6,376.18, ROD 6,877.34, Lib 5,628.22, R&B 39,757.24, Aud 5,527.56, VA 621.06, Ext 1,377.44, FEMA 829.68, Treas 7,903.54, DOE 4,018.22, Sheriff 14,033.82, Jan 1,248.74, Aflac 1,155.30, BCBS 17,480.76, SDRS 6,708.02, DEARBORN 199.54, Invesco 25.00, SDRS 1,820.00, Ameritas 284.40, GW Bank 16,841.26.

Overtime: McRoberts $13.96, Gerber 34.31, Kraft 19.17, McClain 19.87, Gordon 96.72, Long 16.59.

LEC $839.92, PC Treas 10.00, Dept of Revenue 850.00, MDU 1215.91, SDACO 72.00, Delton Woodford 2,542.34, Potter County Treasurer 772.88,

A&B BUSINESS, INC. $1,103.28, AGTEGRA COOP 22,905.33, ALCO-PRO, INC. 68.00, AMAZON 719.44, AMY WAGER 48.72, ANGELA GERBER 42.00, AT&T MOBILITY 42.28, ATCO INTERNATIONAL 224.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 45.00, AVERA OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE 192.00, B&R TRUCK REPAIR 197.75, BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA 203.98,

BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 4,180.73, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 85.08, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 17.40, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 622.85, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 1,518.15, CONNECTING POINT 62.50, CONVERGIENT TECHNOLOGIES LLC 303.48,

CURT HAMBURGER 13.68, DAKOTA FIRE EQUIPMENT, LLC 84.50, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,117.08, DAKOTA SUPPLY 525.21, DEAN’S REPAIR 58.95, DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 146.20, LAURIE DEROUCHEY 224.84, DS SOLUTIONS 175.00, EDDIE’S TRUCK SALES 63.56, ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE 1,444.39,

FAMILY PHARMACY 7.00, FAST SIGNS 65.62, FAULK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 4,590.00, FAULKTON DRUG 351.15, FAULKTON MEDICAL CENTER 272.00, GALL’S LLC 233.00, GAS N GOODIES 32.64, DIANE GEIST 182.00, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 100.00, PEGGY HAGEMAN 253.96, BETH HAMBURGER 182.00,

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 50.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC 100.00, ANGELIA HILES 63.00, ANGELIA HILES 324.80, HOTEL ALEX JOHNSON 276.92, HOVEN COOP SERVICE 375.12, HOVEN MEDIA INC 907.24, JEANIE LAGAN 105.00, JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL 50.00,

JOY’S GREENHOUSE 50.61, LINDA KAUP 250.42, PATRICIA LAFURGE 257.32, LAMB MOTOR COMPANY 825.00, JILL LANGER 196.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 817.86, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 459.04, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 110.70, MIDWAY PARTS 165.50, MODERN MARKETING 230.53,

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 2,019.94, MARY NAGEL 207.20, NATIONAL SHERIFF’S ASSO. 60.00, OAHE PEST ELIMINATION 57.50, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 42.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 1,120.36, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 74.92, R&K MECHANICAL 116.17, SHARON RAUSCH 282.52, REES COMMUNICATION 300.00,

CHERYL SAUTNER 8.06, SD LIBRARY ASSOCIATION 55.00, SDAAO 300.00, SDACC 225.00, SERVALL 273.09, SERVALL 197.77, SHAWNA SHAW 147.00, MARALEE SHOUP 182.00, CRAIG SMITH 445.89, STAN’S 1,142.59, TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL CORP 2,324.50, TRIPLE S TARPS 373.86,

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 13.99, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 226.21, TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 525.00, US RECORDS MIDWEST LLC 2,519.14, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 2,821.60, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 161.33,

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 852.92, VERIZON WIRELESS 253.30, VERIZON WIRELESS 108.73, VILAS 47.44, US BANK VOYAGER 529.14, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 5,320.00, WENDELL LAW OFFICE 970.95, DELVIN WORTH 13.86, KARI ZEIGLER 70.00, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 3,481.04, JESSE ZWEBER 18.48.

EMERGENCY MANAGER

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner presented her time card for the commissioners to sign.

EM Sautner was out patrolling during the storm Tuesday night. EM Sautner stated that power was off in some of the towns in Potter County during the storm.

EM Sautner is hoping she will have more information on the radios in July.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed the rumors that are going about hiring a new deputy

Sheriff Hamburger stated that the City of Hoven committed to hiring a part time deputy. The deputy will reside in Hoven. Sheriff Hamburger would like to advertise in August with it being closed in December. The new deputy would start in January 2019.

Moved Worth, seconded by Zweber to approve the hiring of a full time Deputy Sheriff. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Sheriff Hamburger stated that we have an older Sheriff’s Pickup that Highway Maintenance is using. This will be turned back into a sheriff’s vehicle.

Sheriff Hamburger discussed a grant writing class that will be held the end of August.

DOE ANGELIA HILES

DOE Hiles discussed with the Commissioners assessment values for Brown’s Hunt Club. DOE Hiles will send a letter to Brown’s Hunt Club on the omitted tax information. This will be discussed at the July Commissioner meeting.

DOE Hiles and States Attorney will be at Office of Hearing Examiners is July 3rd 10:00 a.m.

Next Commissioners meeting will July 10th at 8:00 a.m.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING CONTRACT

Moved by Williams, seconded by Worth to approve the Mosquito spraying contract for West Whitlock Recreation Area. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Williams, seconded by Zweber to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

